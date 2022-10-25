Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
ringsidenews.com
Karl Anderson Says He Won’t Vacate NJPW NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson made his return to WWE, but he didn’t tie up all of his loose ends outside the company beforehand. He is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW, but a scheduled title defense ran into one of WWE’s biggest shows. The OC is set to wrestle...
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum
Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Become An Uso
Solo Sikoa has discussed his WWE main roster run so far, revealing that he had hoped that he wouldn’t become a third ‘Uso’. Sikoa, notably the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, made his WWE main roster debut at the September 3 Clash At The Castle event, helping Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title defence.
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
nodq.com
Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW
Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
wrestletalk.com
Two Rumored Bray Wyatt ‘Wyatt 6’ Faction Members Ruled Out?
After an independent booking has just been announced, have two members of the potential WWE faction surrounding Bray Wyatt just been ruled out?. With wide speculation that Bray Wyatt will be linked to a faction (may they be named Wyatt6, The Circle, Uncle Howdy, they trademarked Uncle Harper too remember!) since his return to SmackDown, names have been tossed about wildly.
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Tag Team Announced For Upcoming AAA Event
A top AEW tag team has been announced for an upcoming AAA event. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have had a magical 2022, racking up huge wins, championship gold and classic matches. Dax and Cash are currently the holders of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, Ring of...
wrestletalk.com
Match Announced For October 24 WWE Raw
The official WWE website has announced a singles match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows as the ‘Good Brothers’ made their returns to the company back on the October 10 episode of the show, aiding AJ Styles against the Judgment Day. They made their return to in-ring action as a team on the October 17 episode, besting the Alpha Academy.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Talks Fitness On ‘Sherri’ Talk Show
A top AEW star appeared on the “Sherri” talk show to discuss fitness and being a champion. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been on meteoric rise through the promotion since debuting last year. The undefeated Cargill has made a name for himself and has shown crossover appeal.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dynamite Matches Announced For November 2
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (October 26) multiple big matches were already set for next week’s show. Teased in a brief backstage segment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette will have a sit down interview with Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Also announced, Darby Allin will take...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Promises Blood And A Win On October 26 Dynamite
An AEW star has guaranteed some blood and a win heading into tonight’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 26 edition of Dynamite. Moxley is coming off a successful defense...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Stars Set To ‘Just Vibe For Like An Hour’ At Vulture Fest
A pair of WWE stars are set to appear at the upcoming Vulture Fest. The wrestling world has been eagerly anticipating a possible WWE return for Sasha Banks and Naomi since Triple H took over all creative duties for the main roster following Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Pitch For Shocking WWE Star Name Change
There has been a pitch from a WWE Hall of Famer for a shocking name change to the ever-evolving Dominik Mysterio. Dominik has really found his footing as a member of Judgment Day, now completely separated from his father Rey who was drafted to SmackDown with Dom staying on Raw.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Feels ‘Nobody Is Better Suited’ To Be KOPW Than Them
A NJPW star feels “nobody is better suited” to be KOPW 22 than them. El Phantasmo made the transition from junior heavyweight to the heavyweight division during this year’s G1 Climax 32 tournament. In his final match, he defeated Shingo Takagi to kickstart a rivalry. At NJPW...
