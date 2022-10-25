ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot soars to $680M, making it 7th largest prize ever

After no one matched the numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawings, the jackpot has now jumped to an estimated $680 million. The recent spike makes the prize money the 7th largest prize in the lottery’s history.Oct. 25, 2022.
Daily Mail

Get your tickets! Powerball Jackpot soars to $800 million - the second largest of all time - jumping $100 million in one night after no one won last night's 36th draw

The Powerball jackpot now sits at a whopping $800 million after no winners were declared during Wednesday night's drawing for the $700 million pot. The exceedingly high figure - the second highest ever in the game's 30-year history - will be drawn for on Saturday night and could grow even more before then.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy