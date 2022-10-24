Read full article on original website
How to Clean Your Mattress to Improve Its Lifespan and Your Air Quality
Mattresses arguably get more use than any other object in our house, but they also tend to get neglected when it comes to the chore cycle. In fact, many people go years without cleaning their mattress and some admit to never cleaning it at all. “A dirty mattress can be...
How to Clean an Air Purifier
An air purifier helps remove contaminants from the air. While this device might look like a fan, it does much more than blow cool air. Air purifiers are used inside homes to remove airborne allergens, dust, and other particles to improve air quality. While designed to be low maintenance, air purifiers require routine cleaning to keep them running efficiently. Use the following tips to clean an air purifier and keep it running effectively.
We Tried The Cheapest Space Heater At Lowe's. Here's How It Went.
Buying an electric fan space heater is a bewildering process, not because of the complexity of options, but because they're all very similar under the hood.
I’m an HVAC expert – how keeping your heating on all the time could actually save money
AMERICANS are constantly looking for ways to save on heating during the winter months, but one lesser known tip is that it’s actually advantageous to keep your heat on all the time. That’s right. Don’t turn your heating off and on if you want to save your money....
‘Velcro trick’ among 7 amazing Dollar Tree hacks to clean your car
CAR interiors don’t take long to get dirty — especially when you have kids on board. Fortunately, internet duo Clean Freak & Germaphobe posted a video with seven handy Dollar Tree cleaning hacks for your vehicle’s cabin. The first hack reveals how you can consolidate loose items...
Cost of Living: People urged to heat homes safely as energy costs soar
People in Northern Ireland need to be aware of the dangers involved with heating their homes this winter, the fire and rescue service has warned. As the cost of living continues to rise, for some it could mean turning to energy sources which have not been regularly serviced. Chimney sweep...
13 Year Old Creates ‘AwesomeLiYou’ Leak Proof Period Panty With Heating Pad
A recent survey in 2021 found that more than seven in 10 teens had questions about their periods. Additionally, nearly eight in 10 agreed that they were taught more about the biology of frogs than of the human female body in school. This statistic shows the percentage of teenage students in the United States who reported a lack of communication and education on menstruation as of 2021.
Select Pine-Sol cleaning products have been recalled—here are some alternatives to use
Clorox has issued a recall of various Pine-Sol products—here are some alternatives from Pledge, Lysol and Mrs. Meyers to meet your cleaning needs.
Create the coziest home for fall with these 11 Target essentials — starting at $2
Now that fall is in full swing, temperatures have begun to dip and the holidays are just around the corner, you've probably been spending more time indoors. And who doesn't love spending a dreary day or fall night cozying up on the couch with a warm beverage and a book or movie?
Viral DIY plant pot heater hack works, but comes with a safety warning
A DIY plant pot heater hack has been doing the rounds on social media in recent days. The hack involves using terracotta plant pots and tea-light candles to heat a room to avoid having to use the central heating. The trick works by trapping the heat from the candle flames...
How to Get Rid of Mold in your Home
Hello World! Welcome Friends! There is no mistaking when you discover mold. Those black spots are positive confirmation that you have mold present and it is an issue that needs addressing urgently so that you can prevent the problem from getting out of hand and becoming a health hazard. Following...
How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen
Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
How to clean glass shower doors
HAVING a glass shower door in your bathroom can lead to serious;y aesthetic #dreamhome vibes. But having one also means you'll have to keep it clean if you want your home to look like it belongs on HGTV. How to clean glass shower doors. A clean glass shower door can...
Zonli Battery Operated Heated Blanket is a new way to keep warm on the go
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: Looking for a cozy way to stay warm this winter? Say Goodbye to Old, Chunky, Inconvenient traditional heated blanket, say hi to Zonli’s battery powered heated blanket! perfect for snuggling up on the couch or staying toasty in bed. So why not treat yourself (or someone you love) to a little luxury this winter? With Zonli home’s heated blanket, you can enjoy the warmth without worrying about cords or batteries.
Kitten Saves Michigan Family of Four from Carbon Monoxide
Carbon Monoxide from a portable generator nearly took the lives of this Michigan family during a recent power outage. On August 30th, the Stamper family in Farmington Hills lost power after severe thunderstorms passed through the area. They were running a small, portable generator in the garage in order to keep appliances running until power was restored. Someone had mistakenly closed the garage door which could have led to a deadly ending if it weren't for Thor.
Best car air fresheners of 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When you first get a new car, it comes with the intoxicating and highly desirable “new car smell” (though it's true those odors are often the product of chemicals used in vehicle construction). Over time, pets, food, kids, and even normal use can leave behind strong odors that are hard to shake. The good news is that there are several excellent car air fresheners that offer much more effective odor elimination and control than the old-school green pine tree you had hanging on your rearview mirror in high school.
Do dehumidifiers help with mold?
Wondering if dehumidifiers help with mold? We asked the experts and delved into the science
Tips For Home Safety
It’s important to remember to stay safe at home. These tips will help you do that. Home safety and security.Image by wiredsmart from Pixabay. Based on our research, these are some valuable tips for you to stay safe at home:
Best dehumidifiers 2022: Fight mold, unwanted odors and condensation
We’ve rounded-up the best dehumidifiers on the market, from Smart, connected devices to continuously draining models that you can power on and forget about
How Exactly Does a Home Heat Pump Work?
Are you considering replacing your current HVAC unit with a heat pump?. If so, chances are high that you have one huge question on your mind: “How does a heat pump work?”. If you’ve never seen a home heat pump in person or you’re still unsure of how a heat pump works, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the basics of how a heat pump works.
