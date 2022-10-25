PROVO — In my latest review for UTBA, I praised the unique experience of the staged readings put on by Contemporary Voices at BYU. I loved attending the reading, but the script of The Clean House was not special. Fortunately, on Saturday I was able to see a different staged reading in the Contemporary Voices series, Shakespeare in Love, and I enjoyed this one even more. I had my doubts going into this as a staged reading because the chemistry of a romance is such an essential part of the film’s success. Would I be able to get into the story from just the spoken word? As it turns out: yes I could.

