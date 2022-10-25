Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Beyond Meat debuts new plant-based steak product
Beyond Meat is expanding their plant-based meat options. The company announced on Oct. 24 that it will be launching Beyond Steak, a new plant-based protein that delivers a "juicy, tender bite of sliced steak tips." According to the press release, Beyond Steak includes no GMOs or added antibiotics or hormones....
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Eater
Why Flannery Beef Uses Meat From Holstein Cows to Sell to Restaurants
At Flannery Beef, father-daughter duo Bryan and Katie Flannery specialize in dry-aging beef from Holstein dairy cows. “If you tell somebody to think of a cow, you’re going to think of a Holstein,” says Katie Flannery. “It’s going to be the black and white spotted cow.” But while Holsteins are mostly known as producers in the dairy industry, they’re less well-known for their meat — something the Flannerys are hoping to change.
NBC New York
Beyond Meat Is Rolling Out Its Steak Substitute in Grocery Stores
Beyond Steak is coming to Kroger, Walmart and other grocery stores on Monday. The announcement comes after a series of executive departures and plans to lay off 19% of its workforce. Beyond and Taco Bell started testing meatless carne asada using Beyond Steak at restaurants in Dayton, Ohio. Beyond Meat...
Beyond Meat debuts steak meat alternative
Beyond Meat on Monday debuted its newest meat alternative, hoping to juice its sales during a tumultuous time for the plant-based food maker. Driving the news: The company introduced Beyond Steak, saying the plant-based product is "designed to deliver the juicy, tender and delicious bite of seared steak tips." Sales...
Walmart and Kroger customers can now buy plant-based Beyond Steak, which company describes as 'seared to perfection' and 'chopped into bite-sized pieces'
Beyond Steak is plant-based food company Beyond Meat's newest product. The product arrives in more than 5,000 Kroger and Walmart stores amid a decline in sales of plant-based meat. Beyond Meat recently cut 19% of staff, and its stock price has fallen more than 80 percent since January. Beyond Meat...
Health Digest Survey: Which Brand Of Vitamin Supplements Do People Prefer?
Because multivitamins and supplements have become increasingly popular, Health Digest set out to determine which brands of vitamin supplements are most favored.
Popeye’s is delivering Cajun turkeys to customers this Thanksgiving
It’s a first for the fast-food chain.
Narcity
Chick-fil-A Is Opening 20 New Restos In Canada & More Cities Can Enjoy Its Fried Chicken
Chick-fil-A has announced that they will be opening 20 new locations in Canada by 2025, with a specific focus on two regions. The American fried chicken chain is one of the top fast food places down south yet to gain a major foothold in Canada. But, it seems like that's about to change.
