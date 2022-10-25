ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyond Meat debuts new plant-based steak product

Beyond Meat is expanding their plant-based meat options. The company announced on Oct. 24 that it will be launching Beyond Steak, a new plant-based protein that delivers a "juicy, tender bite of sliced steak tips." According to the press release, Beyond Steak includes no GMOs or added antibiotics or hormones....
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Why Flannery Beef Uses Meat From Holstein Cows to Sell to Restaurants

At Flannery Beef, father-daughter duo Bryan and Katie Flannery specialize in dry-aging beef from Holstein dairy cows. “If you tell somebody to think of a cow, you’re going to think of a Holstein,” says Katie Flannery. “It’s going to be the black and white spotted cow.” But while Holsteins are mostly known as producers in the dairy industry, they’re less well-known for their meat — something the Flannerys are hoping to change.
