Researchers used a satellite orbiting the Earth to carry out an ultra-precise test of a core premise of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which is the modern theory of gravity. The question is whether two different kinds of mass — gravitational and inertial — are identical. The scientists found that two objects aboard the satellite fell toward Earth at the same rate, with an accuracy of one part in a quadrillion. This successful test of Einstein’s theory has substantial implications for current cosmic mysteries — for example, the question of whether dark matter and dark energy exist.

2 DAYS AGO