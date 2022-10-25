Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Devin Booker Reveals What Happened Between Him and Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ejected against the Phoenix Suns
Watch Steph Curry Make This Absurd Shot In Warriors-Suns Game
Steph Curry hit a fantastic shot in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Here's What Devin Booker Said About Klay Thompson
Devin Booker spoke about Klay Thompson after the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors.
Klay Thompson receives 1st career ejection after heated exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
As of Tuesday, Klay Thompson has played in 651 regular season games and 145 postseason games for the Golden State Warriors. He may never been as heated on the court as he was against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors star received his first career ejection on Tuesday after a back-and-forth...
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Klay Thompson gets first career ejection as Suns thrash Warriors in stormy game
The Phoenix Suns clinched a convincing 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson’s first career ejection and seven technical fouls. Devin Booker scored 34 points and Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns. “I thought...
WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game
Chris Paul made a buzzer-beater to end the first half in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson Ejected After Arguing with Suns Players
While the Phoenix Suns were making sure to keep their composure against the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson couldn’t do the same. As time time reached slightly beyond the halfway point of the third quarter, Thompson received his first career ejection. In what started as a simple argument between Devin Booker and Thompson, both players received a technical foul.
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
Both sides are eager to chalk up a win after contrasting starts to the new season.
Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) and Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) meet Tuesday at Paycom Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clippers vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers failed to cover as 1.5-point...
Suns, Warriors prepare for much-anticipated meeting
Five months later than many expected, the last two Western Conference champions will duel in the desert when the Golden
Injury Report: Giddey Remains Out with Ankle Issue
Oklahoma City and the Clippers will both be without key players in their meeting on Thursday.
Comments / 0