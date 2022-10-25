Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
Related
republictigersports.com
republictigersports.com
X-Factor: Ulshafer Scores and Saves in Tiger Win
As soon as the second overtime period against Webb City ended in a 1-1 tie, goalkeeper Xavier Ulshafer asked coach Jesus Zuniga for a chance to take one of the five upcoming penalty kicks. “Why not?” Zuniga said afterwards about his decision to give Ulshafer the opportunity. “That’s the kind...
republictigersports.com
Performance of the Week – October 25, 2022
Republic swimmer Brady Lewis keeps getting faster as the season enters the home stretch. At the Central Ozark Conference championship in Webb City last week, he brought home two medals, including a gold in the 100-yard butterfly. Lewis, who had been seeded fourth in the backstroke, also improved on that entry point by taking third place and bringing home a COC bronze. Later in the week, Lewis was even faster in the butterfly, breaking his own personal record and the school record that had previously belonged to Seth Lock. His two-medal performance at the COC championship is our Performance of the Week.
Laclede Record
Republic ends Lebanon’s season in districts
The Lebanon High School volleyball program has been a consistent, winning program under head coach Jenny Collins. The 2022 season was no different, as the Lady ‘Jackets finished the season with an 18-8-6 overall record. Lebanon fell to Republic on Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in three sets (11-25, 21-25, 16-25). “Always tough ending a season on a loss, and for every team in the state but one, this is the eventual end result,” Collins said about the loss. “Republic is a very athletic team and tough to defend along the net with their front row standing 5-foot-9 and above.” For more on this story see the LCR.
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods
Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
a-z-animals.com
9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri
Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
KYTV
What does the future of Christian County look like? You can help decide
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in 13 years, Christian County is about to update its Comprehensive Plan that serves as a guideline for managing future land use and services for one of the fastest-growing areas in the Ozarks. And they’d like the input of Christian County residents...
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Video shows passenger train derailed at Silver Dollar City, injuring several
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
The John Goodman Amphitheatre opens at Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After four years of planning the John Goodman Amphitheater is finally open to all. “We have been working on this for a few years now,” said Mark Templeton, the managing director of tent theatre, “even with the pandemic and supply chain issues, we made sure that we didn’t cut any corners in building […]
KYTV
City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 7th Congressional District.
Car goes off-road striking building, East 7th, Spectrum Paint
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 reports of a vehicle striking a building near 7th and High Ave alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. On scene we learn a passenger car struck the rear retaining wall at Spectrum Paint, 1230 East 7th. The building is the former Westlake Hardware/Temporary...
Comments / 0