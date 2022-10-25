ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

republictigersports.com

X-Factor: Ulshafer Scores and Saves in Tiger Win

As soon as the second overtime period against Webb City ended in a 1-1 tie, goalkeeper Xavier Ulshafer asked coach Jesus Zuniga for a chance to take one of the five upcoming penalty kicks. “Why not?” Zuniga said afterwards about his decision to give Ulshafer the opportunity. “That’s the kind...
WEBB CITY, MO
republictigersports.com

Performance of the Week – October 25, 2022

Republic swimmer Brady Lewis keeps getting faster as the season enters the home stretch. At the Central Ozark Conference championship in Webb City last week, he brought home two medals, including a gold in the 100-yard butterfly. Lewis, who had been seeded fourth in the backstroke, also improved on that entry point by taking third place and bringing home a COC bronze. Later in the week, Lewis was even faster in the butterfly, breaking his own personal record and the school record that had previously belonged to Seth Lock. His two-medal performance at the COC championship is our Performance of the Week.
REPUBLIC, MO
Laclede Record

Republic ends Lebanon’s season in districts

The Lebanon High School volleyball program has been a consistent, winning program under head coach Jenny Collins. The 2022 season was no different, as the Lady ‘Jackets finished the season with an 18-8-6 overall record. Lebanon fell to Republic on Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in three sets (11-25, 21-25, 16-25). “Always tough ending a season on a loss, and for every team in the state but one, this is the eventual end result,” Collins said about the loss. “Republic is a very athletic team and tough to defend along the net with their front row standing 5-foot-9 and above.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Terry Mansfield

Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods

Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
POLK COUNTY, MO
a-z-animals.com

9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri

Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car goes off-road striking building, East 7th, Spectrum Paint

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 reports of a vehicle striking a building near 7th and High Ave alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. On scene we learn a passenger car struck the rear retaining wall at Spectrum Paint, 1230 East 7th. The building is the former Westlake Hardware/Temporary...
JOPLIN, MO

