Synthetic firefly glow lights new path to disease detection
A Curtin University-led research team has found a way to synthetically create a firefly’s ’glow’ that could have positive impacts on the access to medical light-imaging tools used to detect tumours and other diseases. Fireflies emit their ’glow’ due to a natural chemical reaction that happens in...
A key regulator of cell growth deciphered
A team from the University of Geneva has identified the structure of a protein complex controlling the activity of the major regulator of cell growth. The mTOR protein plays a central role in cell growth, proliferation and survival. Its activity varies according to the availability of nutrients and some growth factors, including hormones. This protein is implicated in several diseases, including cancer, where its activity frequently increases. To better understand its regulation, a team from the University of Geneva , in collaboration with researchers from the Martin Luther University (MLU) of Halle-Wittenberg in Germany, and the recently inaugurated Dubochet Center for Imaging (UNIGE-UNIL-EPFL), has identified the structure of the SEA complex - an interdependent set of proteins - responsible for controlling mTOR. The discovery of this structure allows a better understanding of how cells perceive nutrient levels to regulate their growth. This work can be read in the journal Nature.
U-M, Schmidt Futures to partner on new AI research program
$10M to fund training for 60 postdoctoral fellows as part of international cohort. The University of Michigan will recruit and train 60 postdoctoral fellows over the next six years as part of a new global partnership that aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying artificial intelligence to research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Wastewater shows ’ice’ use increasing in Queensland
The University of Queensland has achieved 10 out of 11 subject areas in the world’s top 100 in the latest rankings. In Psychology, UQ improved 18 places to 28 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject. The University’s other top 50 subjects were Life Sciences, now...
Women healthcare workers faced heightened moral distress during pandemic: study
New research highlights the challenges women healthcare providers (HCPs) experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic which contributed to heightened moral distress, providing insights into ongoing professional burnout. Moral distress is defined as the experience of knowing the ethically right action to take but being systemically constrained from taking that action. Researchers...
Imperial experts included in £15m funding for speculative engineering research
Five researchers from Engineering and Natural Sciences are among those who have received funding from the EPSRC New Horizons initiative. The initiative, which is run by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation , is providing £15 million investment to support 77 new research projects.
A faster experiment to find and study topological materials
Using machine learning and simple X-ray spectra, researchers can uncover compounds that might enable next-generation computer chips or quantum devices. Topological materials, an exotic class of materials whose surfaces exhibit different electrical or functional properties than their interiors, have been a hot area of research since their experimental realization in 2007 - a finding that sparked further research and precipitated a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016. These materials are thought to have great potential in a variety of fields, and might someday be used in ultraefficient electronic or optical devices, or key components of quantum computers.
From the ’Last Dances’ via the Discoveries to New Patterns - Changing of the Guard in Contemporary German Literature
Topic: From the "Last Dances" via the Discoveries to New Patterns. Changing of the Guard in Contemporary German Literature. Speaker: Ilse Nagelschmidt, University of Leipzig, Head of the Group of Modern German Literary Studies. Time: Friday, 04.11.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faraday Building, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5...
ZonMw subsidises dementia research Maastricht University
Researchers from Maastricht University, as lead applicant of a national consortium for dementia risk reduction (Netherlands Dementia Prevention Initiative (NDPI)), have been notified that they will receive over 3 million euros from ZonMw. With this, they will work over the next four years, with 11 partners from science, education, care and society, towards a brain-healthy Netherlands. The grant is part of the National Dementia Strategy of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS).
Seven with MIT ties receive awards from the American Physical Society
Professors Arup Chakraborty, Lina Necib, and Ronald Fernando Garcia Ruiz as well as Yuan Cao SM ’16, PhD ’20; Alina Kononov ’14; Elliott H. Lieb ’53; Haocun Yu PhD ’20; and others honored for contributions to physics. The American Physical Society (APS) recently honored a...
Protecting whales and dolphins: Media students at TU Ilmenau work with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC)
This winter semester , students at TU Ilmenau are developing communication concepts for the whale and dolphin conservation organization "Whale and Dolphin Conservation" (WDC) Germany. In a seminar held by the Group for Research in Public Relations and Communication of Technology, students are developing campaigns to raise awareness of whales and dolphins on WDC’s social media and to interest medium-sized companies in cooperating with WDC.
3 Questions: How AI image generators could help robots
Yilun Du, a PhD candidate and MIT CSAIL affiliate, discusses the potential applications of generative art beyond the explosion of images that put the web into creative hysterics. AI image generators, which create fantastical sights at the intersection of dreams and reality, bubble up on every corner of the web....
Hemophilia: Training the immune system to be tolerant
Study by the University of Bonn elucidates an important immune mechanism. Hemophilia A is the most common severe form of hemophilia. It affects almost exclusively males. The disease can usually be treated well, but not for all sufferers. A study at the University of Bonn has now elucidated an important mechanism that is crucial for making the therapy effective. The results could help better tailor treatment to patients. They have already been published online in a preliminary version; the final version will soon be published in the "Journal of Clinical Investigation."
Schmidt Futures selects Imperial for $148M initiative to accelerate AI research
Imperial College London and eight leading universities across the world will launch the next frontier of scientific discovery through AI. The Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship , a programme of Schmidt Futures , aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying AI to research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It will drive breakthroughs across a range of scientific fields - from using AI to support the proof of new mathematical theorems, to automatic chemists, to helping produce and store energy more efficiently.
Fighting tumours with magnetic bacteria
Researchers at ETH Zurich are planning to use magnetic bacteria to fight cancerous tumours. They have now found a way for these microorganisms to effectively cross blood vessel walls and subsequently colonise a tumour. Scientists around the world are researching how anti-cancer drugs can most efficiently reach the tumours they...
He makes it light
Belgian-born Wim Malfait is a trained geologist who once searched for gold on behalf of a mining company. Today, he heads the Building Energy Materials and Components laboratory, which develops, among other things, super-lightweight aerogel insulation materials and materials with heat exchange capabilities. Saving energy as a social task - that is more important to him than gold.
Using chirality for faster, smaller, and more efficient data storage devices
Mainz University succeeds in the first round of the new Carl Zeiss Foundation Wildcard program / Researchers present an innovative approach for enhancing electronic devices. Researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) are pursuing a completely new and unconventional strategy to improve the way data can be processed and - in particular - stored. Together with their partners at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, they have been granted funding by the Carl Zeiss Foundation (CZS). The team members, based in Mainz and Jerusalem, have come up with the idea of bringing together two different forms of chirality to develop new data storage systems that are faster, smaller, and more efficient than those currently available.
