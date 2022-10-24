Read full article on original website
WCTV
FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
New Florida A&M Vice President, Director of Athletics arrives in Tallahassee
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU's new Vice President and Director of Athletes, doesn't officially begin her new role until January, but she's already hit the ground running.
FAMU stadium upgrades completed in time for homecoming game
Standing tall for 65 years, Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium has a new look just in time for the 2022 homecoming game.
WCTV
UNINTERRUPTED releases documentary detailing FAMU Football eligibility issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re seven games into Florida A&M’s football season. The Rattlers have rattled off five straight wins. This, after a tumultuous start to the season. A start, as many most certainly remember, that included eligibility and certification concerns of 26 football players. Compliance issues that...
famuathletics.com
Men's golf place second in Daytona Beach Invitational
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | Florida A&M men's golf traveled to Daytona Beach, for the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate where they finished in second behind Stetson and first amongst HBCUs. The Rattlers finished with a team score of +20. The Rattlers were led by Jacob Uyesato, who finished tied for sixth with...
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
thefamuanonline.com
Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer
Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
famunews.com
FAMU To Provide Big Screen Locations For Students, Supporters For Sold Out Homecoming Game
The Florida A&M University’s sold-out homecoming game will be shown on large screens at several locations outside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Athletic Department in collaboration with the Division of University Advancement and the FAMU Student Government Association will show the sold-out homecoming game versus the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff at the Knight Plaza, 1675 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., and at Robert “Pete” Griffin Track.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Crisp County vs. Thomasville
The Bulldogs are riding a five game win streak heading into Friday's season finale against Crisp County.
WALB 10
Week 10 Player of the Week
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - What a night it was for Jay Randall, as the Thomasville Bulldogs went into Hugh Mills Stadium looking to wrap up the 3A region title. Randall was terrific on both sides of the ball. He finished the game with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, but, it was his impact on defense that stood out the most. His two interceptions on the night helped the Bulldogs record four takeaways from the Trojans. His big plays were the driving force behind the 35-20 victory. Congratulations to Randall on being named WALB Player of the week.
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WCTV
Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
There are almost 5,000 pieces of African American artifacts housed at the Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville.
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
famuathletics.com
Black Girl Sunscreen Becomes The Official Event/Game Sponsor of FAMU’s Women’s Track & Field and Softball Teams
LOS ANGELES, Calif. | Black Girl Sunscreen (BGS) continues to push boundaries to celebrate women, and their beauty as the black-owned brand has embarked on a landmark partnership with Florida A&M University(FAMU). The move makes BGS the first official sponsor of the university's Women's Track & Field Team and their Women's Softball Team from 2022 to 2024. BGS will be the Official Sunscreen of FAMU Athletics. It is also the first time BGS is sponsoring a softball team as the company continues to support the advancement of women and all people of color.
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming begins with Blessings and Brunch
Homecoming week is finally here, and Kelontae Gavin welcomed the start of the annual celebration during Sunday’s traditional Blessings and Brunch event at the Gaither Gym. Blessings and Brunch is a homecoming event that consists of prayers, short spiritual messages and singing of gospels. This usually happens during the first Sunday of Homecoming week.
Tallahassee Frenchtown community engagement event happening on Tuesday
City leaders are coming together on Tuesday for a community event to talk about crime prevention, safety, disaster preparedness…and the progress of the Neighborhood First Plan.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 25, 2022
Jessie Holley, 75, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tamara West, 40, Milton, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
City of Tallahassee to begin planning phase of expanding water, utility services
The City of Tallahassee is looking to start the planning phase of expanding water and sewage utility services to areas in the Southside.
