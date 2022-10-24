ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Men's golf place second in Daytona Beach Invitational

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | Florida A&M men's golf traveled to Daytona Beach, for the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate where they finished in second behind Stetson and first amongst HBCUs. The Rattlers finished with a team score of +20. The Rattlers were led by Jacob Uyesato, who finished tied for sixth with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
thefamuanonline.com

Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer

Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU To Provide Big Screen Locations For Students, Supporters For Sold Out Homecoming Game

The Florida A&M University’s sold-out homecoming game will be shown on large screens at several locations outside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Athletic Department in collaboration with the Division of University Advancement and the FAMU Student Government Association will show the sold-out homecoming game versus the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff at the Knight Plaza, 1675 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., and at Robert “Pete” Griffin Track.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Week 10 Player of the Week

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - What a night it was for Jay Randall, as the Thomasville Bulldogs went into Hugh Mills Stadium looking to wrap up the 3A region title. Randall was terrific on both sides of the ball. He finished the game with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, but, it was his impact on defense that stood out the most. His two interceptions on the night helped the Bulldogs record four takeaways from the Trojans. His big plays were the driving force behind the 35-20 victory. Congratulations to Randall on being named WALB Player of the week.
THOMASVILLE, GA
High School Football PRO

Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Black Girl Sunscreen Becomes The Official Event/Game Sponsor of FAMU’s Women’s Track & Field and Softball Teams

LOS ANGELES, Calif. | Black Girl Sunscreen (BGS) continues to push boundaries to celebrate women, and their beauty as the black-owned brand has embarked on a landmark partnership with Florida A&M University(FAMU). The move makes BGS the first official sponsor of the university's Women's Track & Field Team and their Women's Softball Team from 2022 to 2024. BGS will be the Official Sunscreen of FAMU Athletics. It is also the first time BGS is sponsoring a softball team as the company continues to support the advancement of women and all people of color.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming begins with Blessings and Brunch

Homecoming week is finally here, and Kelontae Gavin welcomed the start of the annual celebration during Sunday’s traditional Blessings and Brunch event at the Gaither Gym. Blessings and Brunch is a homecoming event that consists of prayers, short spiritual messages and singing of gospels. This usually happens during the first Sunday of Homecoming week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 25, 2022

Jessie Holley, 75, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tamara West, 40, Milton, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy