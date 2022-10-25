ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdot.gov

I-10 eastbound closed in Phoenix

PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash at 67th Ave. Traffic is being taken off at 67th Ave. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New public transit bus Fiesta Buzz launches Mesa routes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Fiesta Buzz, a brand new public transit bus by Valley Metro, has arrived in Mesa. The new network will connect the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview on a route circulating every 30 minutes. Other stops along its route are Mesa Community College (MCC), Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza, and Sloan Park. Travel time is 25 minutes from end to end of the circulation. Service will be offered Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until midnight and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down

A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Semi-truck rollover on I-10 in Buckeye shuts down westbound lanes

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Westbound lanes on I-10 in Buckeye are feeling the impact of a semi-truck rollover on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with ADOT, the crash happened near Palo Verde Road. ADOT says the semi is blocking all the lanes, but video taken by SkyFOX shows traffic is flowing once again, the truck having been moved into the median.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames

MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix

Penzone’s comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots. How a Phoenix facility helps process ballots in Maricopa County. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy