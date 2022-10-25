ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson

When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
