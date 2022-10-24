ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Murdered 5-Year-Old’s Stepmom Ratted on Estranged Hubby in June, Cops Say

Three months before Harmony Montgomery’s father was charged in the 5-year-old’s murder, her stepmother pointed the finger at her estranged husband—and claimed she’d been encouraged to lie to police.In court documents filed this week in connection with a separate firearms case against Adam Montgomery, prosecutors reveal a June 3 interview they had with his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. During that interview, Kayla alleged that Montgomery had murdered Harmony in December 2019—about two years before she was reported missing in New Hampshire.“Kayla also said that [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Suspect Being Brought to NH to Face Murder Charges in Couple's April Killing

The man arrested last week in the killings of a New Hampshire couple is being taken to the state from Vermont Tuesday, prosecutors said. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested on separate charges at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, last week. Authorities said he was set to fly to Germany days later; he was later charged in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
CONCORD, NH
TheDailyBeast

Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured 4-Year-Old Girl

A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a 4-year-old girl with her vehicle last week in North Reading and fleeing. The North Reading Police Department said Tuesday that a 39-year-old Andover woman, whose name was not released, would be summoned to Woburn District Court. The crash happened Wednesday...
NORTH READING, MA
WCAX

Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

Adam Montgomery charged with murdering his daughter, Harmony Montgomery

Adam Montgomery has been charged with murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Attorney General John Formella made the announcement Monday at the Manchester Police Department, flanked by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and other law enforcement officials. "Earlier this morning, Adam Montgomery was arrested for the murder of Harmony Montgomery...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Salem Superior Court Jury Finds Lawrence Police Officer Guilty of Raping 13-Year-Old

A Lawrence Police officer was convicted Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on charges he engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app. After deliberating for about four hours, a jury found 53-year-old Carlos Vieira guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Judge Thomas Drechsler revoked Vieira’s bail and he was jailed pending sentencing scheduled for Nov. 4.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
MANCHESTER, NH
coast931.com

Prosecutors charge Kennebunk doctor accused of illegally distributing opioids

A Maine doctor has been charged with illegally distributing opioids. The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that 52-year-old Merideth Norris of Kennebunk, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, allegedly prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to patients. Prosecutors say they were distributed outside the usual course of professional practice and...
KENNEBUNK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy