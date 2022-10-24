Read full article on original website
Man charged in deaths of NH couple pleads not guilty
Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge, in Utah.
Murdered 5-Year-Old’s Stepmom Ratted on Estranged Hubby in June, Cops Say
Three months before Harmony Montgomery’s father was charged in the 5-year-old’s murder, her stepmother pointed the finger at her estranged husband—and claimed she’d been encouraged to lie to police.In court documents filed this week in connection with a separate firearms case against Adam Montgomery, prosecutors reveal a June 3 interview they had with his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. During that interview, Kayla alleged that Montgomery had murdered Harmony in December 2019—about two years before she was reported missing in New Hampshire.“Kayla also said that [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically...
NECN
Suspect Being Brought to NH to Face Murder Charges in Couple's April Killing
The man arrested last week in the killings of a New Hampshire couple is being taken to the state from Vermont Tuesday, prosecutors said. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested on separate charges at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, last week. Authorities said he was set to fly to Germany days later; he was later charged in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
Harmony Montgomery’s father pleads not guilty to killing her
The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge.
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death
The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
Prosecutors: Kayla Montgomery identified her husband as killer of young Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who had last been seen in 2019, identified her husband as the young girl’s killer, according to prosecutors in New Hampshire. During an interview in early June, Kayla Montgomery, 32, told Manchester police detectives that Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured 4-Year-Old Girl
A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a 4-year-old girl with her vehicle last week in North Reading and fleeing. The North Reading Police Department said Tuesday that a 39-year-old Andover woman, whose name was not released, would be summoned to Woburn District Court. The crash happened Wednesday...
WCAX
Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
WMUR.com
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
NECN
Video Shows Harmony Montgomery's Father Interrogated: ‘Can You Tell Me That She's Alive?'
Newly obtained police video shows when officers first questioned Adam Montgomery about the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, whom he's now charged with killing. The footage shows Manchester, New Hampshire, police questioning Montgomery in December 2021, two years after Harmony is believed to have been killed, when she was...
DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
‘Her smile and laughter fed his spirit’; Vanessa Marcotte’s father didn’t live to see murderer sentenced
Just 10 days before the man who killed Vanessa Marcotte would plead guilty in court, her father, John Marcotte passed away due to a broken heart, his wife Rossana Marcotte said Wednesday. Reading a victim impact statement in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday, where Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder...
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery charged with murdering his daughter, Harmony Montgomery
Adam Montgomery has been charged with murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Attorney General John Formella made the announcement Monday at the Manchester Police Department, flanked by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and other law enforcement officials. "Earlier this morning, Adam Montgomery was arrested for the murder of Harmony Montgomery...
Salem Superior Court Jury Finds Lawrence Police Officer Guilty of Raping 13-Year-Old
A Lawrence Police officer was convicted Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on charges he engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app. After deliberating for about four hours, a jury found 53-year-old Carlos Vieira guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Judge Thomas Drechsler revoked Vieira’s bail and he was jailed pending sentencing scheduled for Nov. 4.
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest
Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
coast931.com
Prosecutors charge Kennebunk doctor accused of illegally distributing opioids
A Maine doctor has been charged with illegally distributing opioids. The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that 52-year-old Merideth Norris of Kennebunk, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, allegedly prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to patients. Prosecutors say they were distributed outside the usual course of professional practice and...
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury late Tuesday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodland Drive found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.
Police investigating after 12-year-old boy hit by car, hospitalized in Lynn
Police in Lynn are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and hospitalized in Lynn Tuesday. According to the Lynn Fire Department, the child was struck in the area of Essex and Chatham Street around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The boy lost and then regained consciousness before being transported to a North Shore children’s hospital.
