Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful.
NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
Bucs vs. Ravens injury report: 6 out, 2 questionable for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens have released their final injury reports for Thursday night’s game, and both lists are loaded with big names on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay has ruled out a whopping six players, including three of their top defensive backs (Carlton Davis,...
Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders
The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal. Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.
Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR Kadarius Toney from New York Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another weapon to their offense by trading for a former first-round wide receiver from the New York Giants.
Week 8 picks: Buccaneers-Ravens, Rams-49ers and more
The top tier of the NFL hierarchy is starting to establish itself. It's the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and... everybody else. Or, are the 6-1 New York Giants legit, too? What about the 5-2 New York Jets, the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings or the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys? Are these teams actually good, or just overachieving?
Saints Announce This Week's Starting Quarterback Decision
Even with Jameis Winston available, the New Orleans Saints are standing pat at quarterback. Head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Per NewOrelans.Football's Mike Triplett, Allen said playing Dalton is an "offensive decision" with Winston cleared to return from...
Atlanta Falcons: At what point did Arthur Smith bench Mariota in 2019?
There was a lot of optimism watching Marcus Mariota play sparingly during the Atlanta Falcons preseason. He looked like a different player after sitting on the bench for two years in Las Vegas, but that optimism quickly turned into pessimism as the regular season progressed. No way around it, Marcus...
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announces his starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Raiders.
Blackhawks put F Tyler Johnson (ankle) on IR
The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve Thursday with an ankle injury. Johnson, 32, was off to
Dennis Smith Jr. was ready to give up hoops for a career in football before the Hornets signed him
Before signing with his hometown Hornets this offseason, former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. was ready to give up basketball for a career in the NFL.
