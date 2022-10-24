ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

800 Degrees Pizzeria Closes Santa Monica Location

Hollywood location remains open and Burbank restaurant planned for winter. 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen has closed its popular location in Santa Monica. The location at 120 Wilshire suddenly closed and not much was known about why this happened. As first reported by Toddrickallen.com, the restaurant’s signage has been removed and the interior of the restaurant has been gutted. It seems to indicate that another business or restaurant may be moving into the space.
SANTA MONICA, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Eataly Los Angeles Turns Five With All-You-Can-Eat Birthday Bash

Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat celebration next week with tasting stations featuring Eataly’s most beloved dishes and Italian wines to taste throughout the marketplace. The event is set to take place on November 3 from 6-10 p.m. at Eatay Los Angeles in Century City. “It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America

It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Peter Dills

One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia

Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
ARCADIA, CA
Let's Eat LA

4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank

(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
MALIBU, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frankenstand sells hot dogs to die for

BURBANK, Calif. — “Fangs a lot,” said Raymond Alishan after he popped out of a tent next to his hot dog stand set up on a Burbank sidewalk. That’s how he delivers a finished hot dog to a customer. Alishan runs what he calls a “Frankenstand,”...
BURBANK, CA
Secret LA

Don’t Miss Haunt O’ Ween’s 150,000-Square-Foot Halloween Playground Before It Closes Next Week!

Our favorite season is upon us and Haunt O’ Ween LA is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day walk-thru adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking with carving stations, trick-or-treating and a glowing Jack-O-Lantern tunnel. Your journey into this haunted, family-friendly haven begins on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is now open and will run through October 31. Get your tickets here before they vanish and the FOMO haunts you forever! It’s all your usual holiday traditions in one place with a Hollywood-grade production level. You’ll have 12 different doors to knock on with spooky residents filling buckets with candy in the Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Beyond sweets, you’ll have delicious offerings from the kitchen to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Owner of Simmzy’s and MB Post named named “Best of Manhattan”

Simms Restaurants, which owns several popular eateries in Manhattan Beach, including Arthur J’s, Fishing with Dynamite, Tin Roof Bistro,. MB Post and Simmzy’s, won the “Best of Manhattan” award from the Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s annual 2022 gala. The top three finalists in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

City of Monrovia to host free hazardous and electronic waste collection event

Saturday, Oct. 29, between 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., county of Los Angeles Monrovia residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, as well as home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles Additionally, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones can be disposed of.
MONROVIA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Parking lot drama, wedding crashers Parking dispute between Norris, Promenade; noise dispute between La Venta, neighbors

Two venerable and historic Palos Verdes Peninsula venues currently face threats that could result in their closures. Operators of the Norris Theater and its Performing Arts Conservatory are enmeshed in a dispute over parking at the Promenade Mall, and La Venta Inn owners are confronting neighborhood complaints about noise from wedding events.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience

11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy