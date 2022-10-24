Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Mirror
800 Degrees Pizzeria Closes Santa Monica Location
Hollywood location remains open and Burbank restaurant planned for winter. 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen has closed its popular location in Santa Monica. The location at 120 Wilshire suddenly closed and not much was known about why this happened. As first reported by Toddrickallen.com, the restaurant’s signage has been removed and the interior of the restaurant has been gutted. It seems to indicate that another business or restaurant may be moving into the space.
Santa Monica Mirror
The French Riviera Comes to Santa Monica Place in New Restaurant LouLou
Restaurant from Erik and Florence Chol now up and running on rooftop of Santa Monica Place. A new restaurant on the rooftop deck of Santa Monica Place brings the French Riviera to the Westside of Los Angeles. LouLou – which opened over the summer in the former Sonoma Wine Garden...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Eataly Los Angeles Turns Five With All-You-Can-Eat Birthday Bash
Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat celebration next week with tasting stations featuring Eataly’s most beloved dishes and Italian wines to taste throughout the marketplace. The event is set to take place on November 3 from 6-10 p.m. at Eatay Los Angeles in Century City. “It...
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank
(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
spectrumnews1.com
Frankenstand sells hot dogs to die for
BURBANK, Calif. — “Fangs a lot,” said Raymond Alishan after he popped out of a tent next to his hot dog stand set up on a Burbank sidewalk. That’s how he delivers a finished hot dog to a customer. Alishan runs what he calls a “Frankenstand,”...
The star-studded history behind the Annenberg Community Beach House
This Santa Monica beachside space was once a sprawling mansion for actress, producer and philanthropist Marion Davies and media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
Don’t Miss Haunt O’ Ween’s 150,000-Square-Foot Halloween Playground Before It Closes Next Week!
Our favorite season is upon us and Haunt O’ Ween LA is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day walk-thru adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking with carving stations, trick-or-treating and a glowing Jack-O-Lantern tunnel. Your journey into this haunted, family-friendly haven begins on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is now open and will run through October 31. Get your tickets here before they vanish and the FOMO haunts you forever! It’s all your usual holiday traditions in one place with a Hollywood-grade production level. You’ll have 12 different doors to knock on with spooky residents filling buckets with candy in the Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Beyond sweets, you’ll have delicious offerings from the kitchen to sink your fangs into.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
easyreadernews.com
Owner of Simmzy’s and MB Post named named “Best of Manhattan”
Simms Restaurants, which owns several popular eateries in Manhattan Beach, including Arthur J’s, Fishing with Dynamite, Tin Roof Bistro,. MB Post and Simmzy’s, won the “Best of Manhattan” award from the Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s annual 2022 gala. The top three finalists in...
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
City of Monrovia to host free hazardous and electronic waste collection event
Saturday, Oct. 29, between 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., county of Los Angeles Monrovia residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, as well as home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles Additionally, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones can be disposed of.
easyreadernews.com
Parking lot drama, wedding crashers Parking dispute between Norris, Promenade; noise dispute between La Venta, neighbors
Two venerable and historic Palos Verdes Peninsula venues currently face threats that could result in their closures. Operators of the Norris Theater and its Performing Arts Conservatory are enmeshed in a dispute over parking at the Promenade Mall, and La Venta Inn owners are confronting neighborhood complaints about noise from wedding events.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience
11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos
The company will move into a busy shopping area for its newest site
