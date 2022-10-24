Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Seed Funds for Insight Platform Ask-AI
Israel-based ‘direct reply’ and perception platform Ask-AI has raised $9m in a seed spherical of funding, which it is going to use to speed up development, increasing each its operations and its enterprise attain. Based on synthetic intelligence and pure language processing, the agency’s platform can determine recurring...
aiexpress.io
InfluxDB’s next-gen time-series engine is built on Rust, supports SQL
As enterprises see an unprecedented enhance in real-time knowledge analytics, InfluxDB on Wednesday mentioned that it was releasing a next-generation time collection engine for its managed database service InfluxDB Cloud. Time collection knowledge, in accordance with market analysis agency IDC, might be outlined as a set of knowledge factors which...
aiexpress.io
Google Cloud improves security, adds CNAPP integration with Lacework
Securing the cloud isn’t straightforward. Enterprises working in hybrid and multicloud environments have so many disparate methods and apps working without delay that it may be tough to make sure there aren’t any vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to take advantage of. Not to mention detecting energetic exploitation of those entry factors.
TechCrunch
Devtron raises fresh capital for its cloud DevOps platform
At least, that’s the opinion of Prashant Ghildiyal, one of the co-founders of Devtron, a startup offering a platform to address what he believes are the top challenges facing the DevOps space. A container management system, Devtron offers a low-code delivery platform optimized for Kubernetes. (“Containers” are packages of software that contain the necessary elements to run in any environment.) The platform handles app management, security and more, providing an interface that abstracts away the underlying infrastructure.
getnews.info
CharmVerse: The Web3 Platform Powering Token Communities
CharmVerse is the solution for token communities to work together, vote and get rewarded with tasks, docs, bounties and votes. CharmVerse is the ultimate solution for token communities to work together, vote, and get rewarded with tasks, docs, bounties, and votes. CharmVerse is set to revolutionize the way tokenized communities collaborate and govern. The VC-backed Web3 operations platform was founded in 2021 by a handful of experienced tech entrepreneurs, passionate about the innovative prospects of blockchain technology. Ever since the start-up has drawn attention from all over the space to position itself as one of the pioneers in tokenized communities’ empowerment.
marktechpost.com
Meet Botminds AI: An AI Platform To Get The Most Out Of Your Complex Unstructured Data
Data is present everywhere and is constantly expanding. According to John Rydning, research vice president for IDC’s Global DataSphere, “The Global DataSphere is predicted to more than double in size from 2022 to 2026.” Much of this data is unusable by businesses because it is trapped in papers like contracts, tenders, invoices, annual report filings, etc. Most tools in the market are point solutions that can handle only semi-structured or structured data, and any modification to the document’s format, template, or terminology causes the automation to fail.
salestechstar.com
Making Science Recognised by Google Cloud as Fastest-growing Partner in Sales In 2022
The award acknowledges Making Science’s growth of cloud service provision at Google Cloud Iberia’s ‘Hackathon Awards 2022’ event, which explores the key trends, messages and developments that identify the challenges the cloud industry faces. Despite the UK government recently unveiling ambitions to strengthen the digital economy...
marktechpost.com
Top Data Warehousing Tools in 2022
A data warehouse is a data management system for data reporting, analysis, and storage. It is an enterprise data warehouse and is part of business intelligence. Data from one or more diverse sources is stored in data warehouses, which are central repositories. Data warehouses are analytical tools designed to assist reporting users across multiple departments in making decisions. Data warehouses collect historical business and organizational data so that it can be evaluated and insights can be drawn from it. This helps develop a uniform system of truth for the entire organization.
aiexpress.io
IBM Watson opens up AI opportunities for software vendors with embeddable libraries
A decade in the past, IBM Watson was the identify of a big computing system that made headlines all over the world for its skill to compete on the Jeopardy recreation present. IBM Watson in 2022 is a really completely different factor and is now not a single system or perhaps a single service, however fairly is the product model identify for a rising set of IBM synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities. These capabilities embrace pure language processing (NLP), speech-to-text and text-to-speech performance.
marktechpost.com
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
The Jewish Press
Amazon Web Services Division Freezes Hiring As Recession Looms
In another sign of the slowdown in the hi-tech sector, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has frozen hiring, according to a report by the New York Post. A spokesperson for AWS told the news outlet, “In some areas of AWS we have met our hiring needs, and in others we have thousands of job openings.
Call of Duty’s latest battle is between Microsoft and Sony
Hunting down your enemies on the bustling streets of Amsterdam, along the U.S.-Mexico border or in a Middle Eastern fishing village is just part of the intense action in the latest Call of Duty video game. The Friday release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues a nearly two-decade...
Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- In just under a year since exiting stealth in 2021, Valence Security, the industry leader in SaaS security remediation, is announcing its $25 million Series A round led by Microsoft’s M12 venture fund with participation from seed investor YL Ventures and additional investors including Porsche Ventures, Akamai Technologies, Alumni Ventures and Michael Fey, CEO of Island and former president of Symantec. This new investment round brings Valence’s total funding to $32 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005190/en/ Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Shutterstock partners with OpenAI to advance AI image generation
Shutterstock is increasing its partnership with OpenAI to advance how AI picture turbines are educated and the way contributors are rewarded. The inventory picture service will provide “direct entry” to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 picture generator by way of its web site. “The mediums to specific creativity are...
aiexpress.io
Reduce deep learning training time and cost with MosaicML Composer on AWS
Up to now decade, we have now seen Deep studying (DL) science adopted at an amazing tempo by AWS clients. The plentiful and collectively educated parameters of DL fashions have a big representational capability that introduced enhancements in quite a few buyer use circumstances, together with picture and speech evaluation, pure language processing (NLP), time collection processing, and extra. On this publish, we spotlight challenges generally reported particularly in DL coaching, and the way the open-source library MosaicML Composer helps remedy them.
futurumresearch.com
ServiceNow Recently Unveiled the Now Platform Tokyo Release, Designed to Help Drive — and Speed — Business Transformation
Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the unveiling by ServiceNow in the last few weeks of its Now Platform Tokyo release — the timing for which couldn’t be better. It’s safe to say, and perhaps even an understatement, that we are in challenging business times. Inflation, recession, supply chain challenges resulting from both a global pandemic, a war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between China and the U.S., staff reductions and talent shortages — all combine to create a business environment where being more efficient and more productive is top of mind. Better workflows lead to happier, more productive workers, increased efficiencies, and better-looking bottom lines. They also lead to happier, more loyal customers — the kind who come back and spend more.
aiexpress.io
Most reported CVEs for Docker Hub images are harmless
Throughout the improvement of JFrog Xray’s Secrets and techniques Detection, we examined its capabilities by scanning greater than eight million artifacts in in style open-source package deal registries. Equally, for JFrog Xray’s new Container Contextual Evaluation characteristic, we once more examined our detection in a large-scale, real-world use case, each for eliminating bugs and for assessing the real-world viability of our present resolution.
aiexpress.io
Solving The Data Problem For AI In Drug Discovery :: In Vivo
AI is starting to rework biologics discovery. The ability of algorithms utilized in biologics discovery has elevated during the last decade, and at the moment between 50 and 60 AI-enabled biologics are in several phases of discovery, preclinical and scientific growth. We count on the variety of AI-enabled biologics to proceed to develop quickly, pushed by advances in AI know-how and algorithms, rising computing energy, growing availability of knowledge, and evolving discovery workflows. We present that the amount of knowledge used for coaching algorithms in biologics discovery is growing exponentially over time, a pattern harking back to Moore’s Regulation in pc know-how.
aiexpress.io
Update on Fiber Internet Availability: When Will You See It?
With 5G on the horizon, many massive names within the telecom trade are speeding to be the primary to deliver newer, extra environment friendly applied sciences to prospects for a great worth. However what about fiber web? In spite of everything, it was only some years in the past that suppliers like AT&T and Google had been additionally racing to construct fiber optic networks and ship the blazing-fast speeds they’re identified for.
