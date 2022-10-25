Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Evan Mobley's season-high 22 points power Cleveland Cavaliers over winless Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its...
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss
Chicago Bulls Tame Indiana Pacers in 124-109 Victory
In the early stages of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers have allowed their opponents to get off to hot starts in the first quarter. That trend continued Wednesday at the United Center as the Chicago Bulls hosted the Pacers. Chicago not only dominated Indiana in the first quarter...
Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Flying towards the basket, Ja Morant plucked the ball out of mid-air and dunked it one-handed into the net for a gravity defying alley-oop.
After strong trip, Hurricanes try to snap Isles’ penalty-kill streak
The Carolina Hurricanes ought to look fully recognizable to their fans when the team is seen again on home ice.
Derrick Jones Jr. Slowly Proving He Belongs in the Chicago Bulls Rotation
Derrick Jones Jr. has made quite the impact for the Chicago Bulls as of late. Head coach Billy Donovan had no choice but to turn to Jones Jr. in their last two games. Third-year forward Patrick Williams has been struggling and Javonte Green cannot play 48 minutes a game. Jones...
