Tim Gough: Colleagues ‘shocked and devastated’ after Suffolk radio presenter’s death

Tributes have been paid to the late radio presenter Tim Gough, who died while on air yesterday (24 October) .

The 55-year-old broadcaster died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Lackford, Suffolk , while presenting his regular breakfast show on GenX Radio.

News of Gough’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson at GenX, who tweeted: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his programme.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIP buddy.”

GenX said it was “shocked and devastated beyond words” at Gough’s death.

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said : “To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news.

“I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time.”

Gough was reportedly an hour into hosting his breakfast show when the music stopped midway through a track. When the music resumed a few minutes later, he did not return.

The radio station announced his death later that day.

Colleagues and friends of Gough also shared tributes on social media following the news of his death. Journalist Steph Miskin wrote: “Tim had so much love for his friends and family. You couldn’t meet a nicer man than Tim. A beautiful soul who we miss so very much.”

Radio presenter Jason King wrote: “Tim was one of the kindest people I knew. A real privilege to have called him a good friend for over twenty years. Thoughts with Isaac and family, gone way too soon.”

Radio Caroline presenter Stephen Foster said (per BBC News): “I first got to know Tim when he was working behind the scenes on the Saturday afternoon sports show.

“He was a Norwich City fan, so the rivalry and humour was fierce! He did such a great job on air on Saxon – his big personality shining through. I’m so sad to hear of his sudden death which has robbed Suffolk of one of its nicest guys.”

Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.