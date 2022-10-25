Read full article on original website
Local Missoula Family Transform Home into Spooky Haunted House
It is the time of year when we all look for a little fright. Whether it be a walk through a dark cemetery, watching a scary movie, or taking a trip through a haunted attraction. But, putting together a haunted attraction is not an easy job. When I was in...
So Dumb: The Comic Where Wolverine Visits Montana
Montana might be the best setting for a story. It's beautiful yet potentially trecherous, and it's mysterious enough to the rest of the world that writers have some freedom in how they portray it. Despite that, sometimes Montana is represented accurately, an episode of King of the Hill was so accurate that it may have predicted the future almost 20 years ago. Then there's Yellowstone, which may give viewers the wrong idea about this state. I'm also fascinated by the 1999 buddy action movie Chill Factor, which put zero effort into accuracy, to the point where it was actually filmed in South Carolina and Utah. But Marvel took it to a new level in their 2008 comic X-Force Volume 3 (Part 3).
Map Of Missoula Neighborhoods To Score Best Halloween Candy
It's Halloween in Missoula. To the little Ghouls and Goblins that means one thing. Candy! Let's see if we can fill up those pillowcases by using this handy map of the best candy neighborhoods in Missoula. I wish something like this came along when I was a kid. A handy...
Missoula Halloween Safety Tips for Kids, Parents, and Treaters.
This Halloween your neighborhood is bound to be filled with monsters, super hero's, princesses, and superstars. Let's make sure these guys have a fun and safe experience with these tips. Growing up, and even now, Halloween was always my favorite holiday. The day you could dress up as anything or...
Don’t Freak Out About Fall, Leaf the Montana Raking Until Later
I suspect Mother Nature gave us leaves in Montana just so we could get back in practice for shoveling snow. Whatever the reason, this time of the year is certainly a tune-up for the tussle between neighbors and the "I'll-do-it-before-you" rush for superiority on your street that's all part of living between October and April.
What’s the Rule? Can You Park on the Sidewalk in Missoula?
What's the rule about parking on the sidewalk in Missoula?. I asked myself this question several times as I walked around cars and hoofed it onto the street. I noticed it wasn’t because the vehicle was in the process of unloading a bunch of groceries or someone needed help getting into or out of the car. Someone decided to just park the thing there, halfway over the curb onto the sidewalk.
Found: Missoula Halloween Events and Trunk or Treats? Yes, Indeed
It's one of the biggest party times of the year for adults, and no small thing for kids either! Halloween is coming up and we have a lot of events in the Missoula area this year!. The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Karl Tyler Chevrolet & the Missoula Cruisers....
Last Chance For Roller Derby Madness in Western Montana
This weekend before Halloween there is a lot happening all over Western Montana with all the parties, dances, zombies, and ghouls.! This will be your last chance to see roller derby action from the Hellgate Roller Derby for the rest of the year. They are going to make it worth your while.
The Z100 Great Pumpkin Has Been Found
The 59th Annual Z100 Great Pumpkin Has Been Found! Congratulations to Christy Vonlanken who found the Great Pumpkin. Christy has won a prize pack worth over $1200!. The Great Pumpkin was hidden on the Inez Trail in Upper Miller Creek on the backside of Dean Stone Mountain. It was behind some trees off of the trail. Christy hiked over 18 miles in her quest for the pumpkin, even though it was much closer to the road than that.
Montana Theater to Show ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere this Saturday
The wait is almost over! Season 5 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone" is nearing its premiere date. Fans all over the world are excited for the 2-hour premiere event on November 13th on Paramount. But, a lucky few are going to be able to watch the premiere a full 2 weeks early. Plus, they can watch it all on the BIG SCREEN!
Who Lives In These Historic Montana Houses?
There are 7 buildings on Fort Missoula Road that look oddly similar, and very different than any others in the city. The red roofs, the huge columns out front, the white concrete siding...who lives in these houses?. By looking at them, you'd think they were occupied by Missoula residents. There's...
Why I Don’t Think You Should Bring Kids to These Missoula Places
Let me preface this article a bit. This is my opinion. I can't speak for the general public, even though I know many of you feel the same way. There are places in Missoula where you should and should not bring a new baby or toddler. These places should be common sense, however, it seems they are not. Let's get into this.
Jordan Hess Looks Forward to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess appeared on Monday’s KGVO Talk Back show to promote the fact that he has continued the program called ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ that was initiated under the late John Engen. “I'm here to tell your...
Missoula Property Taxes Will Average a Five Percent Increase
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer Tyler Gernant, the average property taxes in Missoula have risen by a little over five percent, so as property tax bills arrive in the mail or online, you’ll know what to expect. Property Taxes to Rise by...
Missoula Schools and Teachers Adjust to Life After COVID
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Imagine that you’ve just come out of a two-year period of not being in school with the structure and the environment of six to eight hours a day of learning. It’s quite an adjustment, and that’s exactly what’s happening in this new school year...
The 5 Best Things To Do In Missoula 2022
For as much as we hear about people moving to Montana, it's easy to forget about the people who are only temporarily in town. If you're a parent of University of Montana student, on a weekend getaway, or even a vacationer taking one of the offramps from Interstate 90 for the night, you're going to need something to do while you are here. Who wants to sit in their hotel room all weekend?
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo
With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
Attorney: County Officials Took Raises While Shorting Jail Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A wage lawsuit has been filed against Missoula County by attorneys representing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott and numerous affected Missoula County Detention Officers. KGVO News reached out to Rob Bell with the Reep, Bell and Jasper law firm for an explanation of the lawsuit...
Missoula, Get Ready to do ‘The Time Warp’
Get your dancing shoes out and corset on! Logjam Presents "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live" at the Wilma on Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th. This show is different from the movie. It is the stage production that inspired the movie. All the great songs that you know...
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive Needs Your Help More Than Ever
The Guerrilla Turkey Drive started out in 1994 with the legendary "Craig and Al", back when they were "Rock and Roll DJs" on North Reserve. They were talking on the air about how the Missoula Food Bank was running low on food for Thanksgiving. Two listeners heard the call and dropped off a couple of frozen turkeys at the radio station. Then, the "Guerilla Turkey Drive" was born.
