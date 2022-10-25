Vivos Inc (OTCMKTS: RDGL) Steady Rise Northbound as IsoPet Therapy for Treating Solid Tumors in Pets Gains Traction

CGrowth Capital Inc (OTCMKTS: CGRA) is making a steady run northbound over the past few months rocketing up out of the sub pennies and now making moves well over $0.02. On Monday alone the stock was up over 13% on 4.3 million shares traded or around $115,000 in dollar volume on the day. The Company has been busy on twitter recently tweeting: “It has been a long and a bit complicated journey, but we anticipate positive news before months end.”

2 DAYS AGO