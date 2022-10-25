Vivos Inc (OTCMKTS: RDGL) Steady Rise Northbound as IsoPet Therapy for Treating Solid Tumors in Pets Gains Traction

Read full article on original website
Related
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
microcapdaily.com
CGrowth Capital Inc (OTCMKTS: CGRA) Steady Rise Northbound as Company Tweets They are Working on an Acquisition & News is on the Way
CGrowth Capital Inc (OTCMKTS: CGRA) is making a steady run northbound over the past few months rocketing up out of the sub pennies and now making moves well over $0.02. On Monday alone the stock was up over 13% on 4.3 million shares traded or around $115,000 in dollar volume on the day. The Company has been busy on twitter recently tweeting: “It has been a long and a bit complicated journey, but we anticipate positive news before months end.”
microcapdaily.com
Revlon, Inc. (OTCMKTS: REVRQ) Q Stock Hits the Pinks With a Bang
Revlon, Inc. (OTCMKTS: REVRQ) is making a big move up the charts since hitting the pink sheets after being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Shortly after hitting the pinks REVRQ hit a low of $1.08 but has been moving steadily northbound sine than closing at $1.72 on Tuesday.
itbusinessnet.com
ITM Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Radionuclide Therapy Candidate ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) in Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs)
Garching / Munich, October 27, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Fast Track designation for ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), an investigational radiopharmaceutical for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). ITM-11 is being evaluated as a Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in two phase III clinical trials, COMPETE and COMPOSE.
Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma
Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition. The disease, a subset of scleroderma, hardens the skin and affects internal organs, but no approved treatment for it exists. So, the research team from the University...
Dry shampoos recalled due to potential cancer-causing chemicals
CHICAGO — Unilever United States issued a recall of a select of dry shampoo products made before October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen which when exposed to, can result in cancers […]
hcplive.com
Ramy Mahmoud, MD: Phase 3 Trials for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Treatment
During a recent interview regarding Re-Open-1 and Re-Open-2 trials, Dr. Mahmoud described a new treatment device for chronic rhinosinusitis patients. In an interview with HCPLive, Ramy Mahmoud, MD, preventative medicine specialist and President of Optinose, Inc., discussed the results of recent clinical trials for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
Healthline
Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Shows Promise in Treating Advanced Skin Cancer
Researchers report that the immunotherapy drug Opdivo was effective against an advanced form of skin cancer in a clinical trial involving older adults. They said the drug boosted the immune system response against cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Experts say immunotherapy is showing promise in treating a variety of cancers. The...
WebMD
Over 333,000 Healthcare Workers Left Jobs in 2021, Report Says
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021, many for pandemic-related causes such as burnout, long hours, heavy patient loads, and personal health concerns, said the report published by the commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare. Also, many workers retired. An estimated 117,000 physicians left their jobs, including 15,000...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Move Over, CAR-T. There’s Now a Bispecific Antibody Approved as a Late-Line Treatment for Multiple Myeloma.
The FDA approved Tecvayli (teclistamab) yesterday after approving two CAR-T therapies as late-line treatments for multiple myeloma earlier this year. Because it is ‘off the shelf,’ Tecvayli may have advantages over the CAR-T therapies, which are custom made for each patient and involve harvesting the patient's T cells.
studyfinds.org
Routine test able to detect patients at high risk for blood cancers
BARCELONA, Spain — A routine test may be able to detect whether certain cancer patients are at high risk of developing additional blood cancers, new research reveals. Scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research hospital in France, say blood samples — or liquid biopsies — can identify this greater risk. Prior research shows that tumors shed DNA into the blood, creating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).
targetedonc.com
LIGHTHOUSE Study Further Confirms Benefit of Melphalan Flufenamide in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Despite the small number of patients enrolled, the confirmatory phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study of melphalan flufenamide in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrates promising safety and efficacy. Data from the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT04649060) confirms the clinical benefit of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R)...
science.org
Phase 1 clinical trial of CRISPR-engineered CAR19 universal T cells for treatment of children with refractory B cell leukemia
Autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cells are a standard therapy for pediatric B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL); however, this treatment requires time and personalization that can impede treatment. To overcome this, Ottaviano et al. used CRISPR-Cas9 editing to disrupt T cell receptor α chain and remove CD52 in CAR19 T cells (TT52CAR19 T cells) to create a universal cell therapy. They treated patients with CD19+ B-ALL in a phase 1 trial that reached primary safety objectives, providing evidence of the therapeutic potential of CRISPR-engineered cell therapy that will require further investigation.
Health Digest Survey: Which Brand Of Vitamin Supplements Do People Prefer?
Because multivitamins and supplements have become increasingly popular, Health Digest set out to determine which brands of vitamin supplements are most favored.
Urethral Stricture: BEES-HAUS Cell Therapy Approach Proven With Cell Engraftment by Urologists of Edogawa Hospital, Japan, Holds Potential to Prevent Recurrence.
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Urethral stricture, blocking the passage of urine from the bladder in men, could be solved by BEES-HAUS cell therapy, a novel autologous buccal mucosal cell-based approach as reported by Dr. Akio Horiguchi an eminent urologist. He has confirmed it for easy reproducibility in Japan, and cell engraftment at the site of urethral damage and scarring, the vital step to prevent stricture recurrence. Dr. Dmitriy Nikolavsky (Upstate University Hospital, New York), researching on urethral stricture lauded this feat. Dr. Suryaprakash Vaddi, who reported successful clinical outcome of BEES-HAUS in six patients, moderated their presentation in the XVII NCRM NICHE 2022, international regenerative medicine meet, co-sponsored by Edogawa Hospital.
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
hcplive.com
RBX2660 C Difficile Efficacy Further Demonstrated in Phase 3 Open-Label Study
RBX2660 reduced clostridioides difficile infection recurrence at 8 weeks, with a sustained clinical response through 6 months, in an open-label phase 3 cohort of patients representative of real-world clinical practice. RBX2660, a live microbiota therapeutic, effectively reduced clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) recurrence and was well tolerated, according to findings from...
targetedonc.com
Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy May Provide Alternate Options in ALL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Nitin Jain, MD, further discussed the ongoing research of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cells as treatment for patients with ALL. He also notes what future research must examine to further the field. With an influx of clinical trials evaluating novel agents, the use...
getnews.info
Macqwerty announces the launch of a mobile application called ‘Digital Investment Fund in My Hand’
The Macqwerty app lets you invest in foreign stocks and annuities from one app. In addition, Macquarty’s core service, ‘Digital Investment Fund in My Hand’, can be professionally managed in one app. Macqwerty explained that it was decided not only to stick to the basic properties of...
Comments / 0