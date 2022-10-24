Read full article on original website
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
whcuradio.com
Hochul, Zeldin to meet in one gubernatorial debate
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin will meet tonight for a debate. It’ll be the lone gubernatorial debate between the two and will air on Spectrum News at seven o’clock. The Republican Zeldin had initially challenged the Democratic incumbent to a series of debates, but Hochul’s team declined.
rocklanddaily.com
Governor Hochul Visits Rockland to Garner Votes From Chassidic Leaders
Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Rockland County on Sunday, October 23, meeting with several leaders of prominent Chassidic sects at key locations throughout the county in a final-hour bid to win votes before the November 8 election. One meeting took place at the Community Outreach Center and included...
WCAX
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton’s former town hall.
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion. Hochul, who took […]
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
A Look Inside Brand-New BJ's Club In Greenburgh
Officials are giving a look inside the new BJ's Club in Westchester County. The new club, located in Greenburgh at 399 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), will open on Friday, Oct. 28, according to BJ's officials. Officials held a pre-opening event at the new club on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where people...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
2 Killed In Crash Near Miller Place Intersection
Police are investigating a crash that killed two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in Miller Place. A 35-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2019 Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A, east of Park Avenue, when she attempted to make a U-turn in the vehicle and was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi convertible coupe, Suffolk County Police said.
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
The judge ruled the city owes the workers back pay from when they were fired in February for failing to comply with the mandate
New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley
A chain reaction crash involving another car led to the death of a Hudson Valley father following a crash with a deer. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident following a deer crash. New York State Police Respond To Crash With Deer In Town...
Final Week For Stimulus Checks In New York State
New York State is in the final week of sending out stimulus to residents. Back in September New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the state would be sending out new stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers. The checks were being issued to fight inflation and...
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through February.
NBC New York
Lee Zeldin Vows to Keep NY Abortion Laws Intact Even if State Votes Red
Republican Lee Zeldin elaborated on his pledge to leave New York's abortion laws intact during an interview with NBC New York. "I understand I am in a state where there is support for this law," Zeldin said during an hour-long sit down on his front porch in Shirley. "There needs to be a respect for the will of the people."
