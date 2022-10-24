ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

whcuradio.com

Hochul, Zeldin to meet in one gubernatorial debate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin will meet tonight for a debate. It’ll be the lone gubernatorial debate between the two and will air on Spectrum News at seven o’clock. The Republican Zeldin had initially challenged the Democratic incumbent to a series of debates, but Hochul’s team declined.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
WCAX

N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton’s former town hall.
VERMONT STATE
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion. Hochul, who took […]
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Voice

A Look Inside Brand-New BJ's Club In Greenburgh

Officials are giving a look inside the new BJ's Club in Westchester County. The new club, located in Greenburgh at 399 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), will open on Friday, Oct. 28, according to BJ's officials. Officials held a pre-opening event at the new club on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where people...
GREENBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Hudson Valley Post

2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Daily Voice

2 Killed In Crash Near Miller Place Intersection

Police are investigating a crash that killed two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in Miller Place. A 35-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2019 Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A, east of Park Avenue, when she attempted to make a U-turn in the vehicle and was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi convertible coupe, Suffolk County Police said.
MILLER PLACE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Final Week For Stimulus Checks In New York State

New York State is in the final week of sending out stimulus to residents. Back in September New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the state would be sending out new stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers. The checks were being issued to fight inflation and...
NBC New York

Lee Zeldin Vows to Keep NY Abortion Laws Intact Even if State Votes Red

Republican Lee Zeldin elaborated on his pledge to leave New York's abortion laws intact during an interview with NBC New York. "I understand I am in a state where there is support for this law," Zeldin said during an hour-long sit down on his front porch in Shirley. "There needs to be a respect for the will of the people."

