Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgac.com

South Carolina Urban Legend

Since it is spooky season, it only makes sense to do a search for creepy stories and urban legends! That’s when we discovered this story on Insider. They have a list of creepy urban legends from each state. But today, we’ll take a look at the South Carolina Urban Legend.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
USC Gamecock

Behind enemy bylines: Missouri student paper's sports editor picks newly ranked Gamecocks to win

The No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2 (2-2 SEC) will put its four-game win streak to the test when the team hosts the Missouri Tigers 3-4 (1-3 SEC) at home this weekend. The Daily Gamecock spoke with sports editor Davis Wilson of the Maneater, Missouri’s student newspaper, to preview the Saturday afternoon showdown. The Mayor’s Cup is on the line in the matchup between the teams from Columbia, Missouri, and Columbia, South Carolina, in South Carolina’s annual Homecoming game.
COLUMBIA, MO
WCBD Count on 2

University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in South Carolina?

North America is home to just two species of crocodilian; the American alligator, and the American crocodile. There are also a few pockets of spectacled caiman (another crocodilian) living in Florida. South Carolina is home to just one, the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in South Carolina? Found as far north as North Carolina, alligators are common in many parts of coastal South Carolina, as well as other parts of the southeastern United States.
FLORIDA STATE
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
wgac.com

No more “of” in the University of South Carolina

University of South Carolina President Michael Amiridis announced today the school is rebranding and dropping the word “of” in its title. It will be officially known as “USC” once again. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand. In my short time...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina State Museum offers horror-tinged history lessons with Dark History Tours

The South Carolina State Museum hosted guided tours themed around frightening and macabre stories from the state’s history throughout October. On Saturdays this fall, museum attendees were given the opportunity to hear from expert educators about local folklore and historic tragedies, as well as ghost stories and mysteries. JoAnn Zeise, the Cultural History Curator for the museum, said she wanted to ensure a healthy balance between fact and fiction.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

