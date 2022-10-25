ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak could be forced out in six months, says Labour as ‘fuming’ Tories cancel membership OLD

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1so7_0ilVI3np00

Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak could be forced out as Conservative leader by disgruntled Boris Johnson loyalists within six months, according to Labour .

It comes as some Tory supporters have cancelled their memberships after Mr Sunak was named as Liz Truss ’s successor, with one saying they felt the party had been “destroyed from within”.

While some grassroots Tories felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that members were not able to vote for candidates to take over at No 10.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Johnson supporters in the Commons would continue the “chaos” of rebellion, as he repeated the opposition’s call for a general election .

“The public are clamouring for a say,” he told BBC Two’s Newsnight . “The Conservative Party is a sclerotic mess. They are chaotic.

“And who’s to say Rishi Sunak isn’t going to be out in six months’ time because you can hear the knives sharpening in Westminster of the disgruntled Borisites ... who still think Rishi knifed Boris Johnson in the back.”

Mr Sunak is expected to address the nation around 11.35am on Tuesday, before entering No 10 as the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

But Johnson loyalists have questioned his mandate. Nadine Dorries said Mr Sunak faces “a very difficult situation” because he “didn’t have a mandate from the public to lead the Conservative Party”.

She told TalkTV: “What Boris Johnson knew about Partygate, Rishi knew. Rishi was fined as well … Why do you think Boris is more guilty of Partygate than Rishi is?”

Former Tory PMs David Cameron and Theresa May were quick to congratulate the incoming PM. But Mr Johnson has not yet publicly congratulated Mr Sunak – a sign of remaining animosity after complaining on Sunday that his ex-chancellor would not “come together in the national interest” with him.

Calling for unity behind Mr Sunak, Iain Duncan Smith said Mr Johnson had been “begging people for votes” in a “demeaning” Tory leadership bid before withdrawing on Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyAi8_0ilVI3np00

Tamara Wood, chair of Telford Conservative Association, said she was angry at the Sunak “coronation” after being installed by the parliamentary party. “I have to say the membership, the officers, and some of our current counsellors and candidates are very unhappy,” she told Radio 4’s Today programme.

Ben Harris-Quinney, head of the right-wing Bow Group think tank, said tens of thousands of members will leave the party. “The fact that it was a coronation is a terrible advert for the Conservative Party and the nation,” he said.

Samuel Jukes, a retail worker Tory member from Birmingham who supports Mr Johnson, said a general election should now be called as Mr Sunak “has no mandate”.

“I’m fuming right now, we never voted for Rishi Sunak,” the 33-year-old said. “Rishi has no mandate. Right now I’m ashamed to be a Conservative member.”

Lyn Bond, a 60-year-old retired nurse, cancelled her membership after Ms Mordaunt failed to receive 100 nominations and it was confirmed Mr Sunak will lead the party without a contest.

“It has been destroyed from within,” Ms Bond told the PA news agency. “I can’t bring myself after 40 years to support them anymore, I don’t trust them. Very unsettling ... It’s insidious the way they’ve got Rishi Sunak in – they wanted him in, and he’s in.”

But some members of Conservative associations as well as local councillors said they were “delighted” by how the contest played out.

Carole Jones, a Tory councillor for Dorset Council, also said: “I’m quite pleased we didn’t have a vote,” before telling ministers to “get their bloody act together”.

Polling indicates the struggle Mr Sunak faces in winning back the public to the Tory party. The latest YouGov survey shows Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is favoured as the “best PM” in 389 constituencies – compared to Mr Sunak coming out on top in only 127.

Some 38 per cent said they were pleased he will take on the top job, while 41 per cent said they were disappointed. A majority – 56 per cent – wanted Mr Sunak to call an early general election.

Tory MP Victoria Atkins, a senior Sunak backer, said there was no reason for an election because “we’ve got a lot to deal with”.

She told Sky News on Tuesday: “We elect a party. It’s a Conservative manifesto in 2019. We don’t have a presidential system.”

Senior Tory MP Robert Halfon, a Sunak backer, said the Tories would be lucky to get “one last chance” to regain public trust after the disastrous mini-Budget.

“If we’re lucky, we’re going to be given one last chance by the public,” he told Times Radio. “Most people in the party want to come together and recognise that we have to be unified, not for just the sake of the party, but for the sake of the country.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
The Independent

Why are people so obsessed with Rishi Sunak’s height?

Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak is the first British Asian to take up residence at 10 Downing Street, the country’s first Hindu leader, its youngest since 1812 and one of its wealthiest ever statesmen.At 170cm (or 5 foot 6 inches), he is also one of the UK’s shortest premiers on record, a matter of increasing obsession online, with Google searches into the matter spiking over the course of the week.For the record, this is how our new PM compares with his predecessors:Liz Truss (2022-22) – 5 foot 5¼ inchesBoris Johnson (2019-22) – 5 foot 9 inchesTheresa May (2016-19)...
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg

So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Daily Mail

Russia takes one last swipe at Liz Truss, saying she will be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy' and was Britain's most 'disgraceful' PM, as global leaders react to resignation

Russia has taken one last swipe at Liz Truss following her resignation as Prime Minister, saying she was a 'disgrace' of a leader who would be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy,' as world leaders reacted to the news. 'Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,' Russia's...
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Associated Press

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than the 70,000...
The Independent

Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’

The House of Commons erupted in laughter on Monday afternoon as Penny Mordaunt explained Liz Truss would not be answering questions as she has been “detained on urgent business”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer puts his urgent question to the prime minister, asking if she will make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic situation.However, it was Ms Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.“With apologies to the leader of the opposition and the house, the PM is detained on urgent business,” she explained.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer saysFull exchange: Starmer accuses Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil
BBC

We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari

Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
The Independent

Voices: Yes, Rishi Sunak is a record-breaker: He’s the first PM to lose a leadership contest and be in charge a month later

Another historic day, then. Is it just me, or do there seem to be a lot of them about? Do they even count as history, if you’re kind of forgetting what they’re about, even while they happen? Can any of us be absolutely sure if, in say, six months’ time, someone asks us how Rishi Sunak became prime minister, any of us will really be able to answer?Rishi Sunak doesn’t seem to know the answer, either. He marked the occasion with an 83-second speech, staring all the while down the wrong camera, lending the occasion a kind of behind-the-scenes-of-the-latest-s***show...
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy