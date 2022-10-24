Read full article on original website
Arrest made after body found in Ohio
IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) — An arrest has been made in an investigation into a body found in Ironton. The body was found on the 1200 block of 9th St. in Ironton, and Ironton Police say that the call originally came from the sanitation department reporting a suspicious item thrown in the garbage at around 8:00 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, W.VA. WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING FIRE TO BUILDINGS IN CRUM AREA
FIRE WOMAN (BUT NOT THE KIND IN THE SONG BY THE CULT) FIRE OFFICIAL TOLD STATE POLICE HE WAS CALLED TO SAME RESIDENCE SUNDAY NIGHT TO PUT OUT A FIRE; DISCOVERED THE SUSPECT COVERED IN ASH & SOOT NEARBY WHILE DRIVING BY THE SAME HOME PROPERTY MONDAY MORNING THAT WAS IN FLAMES AGAIN.
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
Pike County Man Facing Burglary, Stalking Charges
A man out of Pike County is now facing burglary and stalking charges, following his indictment on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Myra Barnes Avenue over an apparent disturbance. Upon their arrival, police noticed shattered glass along with large holes in the front porch. A woman within...
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m....
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
Man sentenced to maximum time in prison for shooting woman in the head in front of infant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was sentenced to the maximum time in prison after a jury convicted him of a several violent crimes related to a shooting. Anthony Morgan II, 40, was found guilty of the crimes in August following a trial that lasted three days in front of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.
Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
VDOC worker allegedly murdered pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan Co.
The boyfriend of a Vansant woman who was 7 months pregnant has been charged with her murder after police reportedly found her body in her Sunset Hollow Road home over the weekend.
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
CARTER CO. KY MAN ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON WEEKEND CAR CHASE
OCTOBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. RUSSELL JON BARKER, 40, OF OLIVE HILL, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, ON 20 CRIMINAL CHARGES; AFTER LEADING OLIVE HILL POLICE ON A MOTOR VEHICLE CHASE, THAT AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE PURSUIT, LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A MAJOR DRUGS & CASH HAUL.
GRAPHIC: Dog recovering after being shot in head
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a difficult week for one 10-month-old puppy. The dog, who is being called “Elliott,” was found Sunday on the side of Cold Springs Road in Elliott County, Kentucky. Elliott had been shot in the head, and the bullet exited underneath his...
Fayette deputies say Putnam woman charged after heroin found in vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a Putnam County woman was charged after a vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop and deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Meggan D. Albaugh, 36, of Culloden was charged with possession with intent to deliver after...
Deputies: Three people accused of defacing Logan County church arrested
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies arrested three people Friday following multiple reports of vandalism in Logan County. Stephanie Nida, 21, of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19, of Henlawson and Griffen Williams, 22, of Henlawson have been charged with conspiracy and destruction of property, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
