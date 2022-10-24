Read full article on original website
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
A spooktacular day for Magoffin County students
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Schools and the City of Salyersville hosted a Salyersville City Park Spooktacular for Magoffin County head start through second graders. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows said the day was so special for the children. “I think that’s probably one of the most special...
‘Once in a lifetime chance’: High schoolers create adaptive wheelchair costume for elementary school student
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gavin Riddle received a surprise last week when the Floyd County School District delivered his Halloween costume to the South Floyd Elementary School. Riddle, a sixth grader at the school, has spent years dressing up as Spider Man for Halloween. But, this year, the Raider...
Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
Logan County, West Virginia Assistant Superintendent’s retirement approved
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County, West Virginia’s Assistant Superintendent, Darlene Dingess-Adkins’, request to retire has been approved by the Board of Education. The retirement is effective Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Board of Education is set to meet in a special session later this week. According to the Department of Education’s website, […]
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
Police respond after body found in Ironton, Ohio
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The police chief in Ironton, Ohio, said an investigation is underway after a body was found. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said the body was discovered on Ninth Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations also responded. Police planned to release additional details at a...
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
West Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded firearm on flight
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wayne, West Virginia man was cited by police after TSA officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded firearm in the man’s carry-on bag Tuesday. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 12 bullets including one in the chamber, TSA officials said. When the TSA...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
Family wonders why hole in front of their home wasn’t fixed during street project
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we first introduced you to the problem of Vinson Street in Williamson, with holes that locals described as canyons in the middle of the road. Then, a few days ago, we shared how the West Virginia Division of Highways came in...
Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
