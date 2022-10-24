Read full article on original website
thisistucson.com
80 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 27-31 🚴♀️🍭🎃
As you can only imagine, there are TONS of Halloween events happening this weekend. Beyond the trunk-or-treats, haunts, parties and costume contests, here's what's going on: the car-free block party Cyclovia, porch fest, a roller disco, Diwali celebrations, Día de los Muertos events, a record show ... and MORE.
theazweekend.com
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
Trick or Treat on Fourth Avenue Sunday, Oct. 30
The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association will hold its 'Trick or Treat the Avenue' on Sunday, Oct. 30.
thisistucson.com
There's a new spot serving Filipino food in Tucson, from lumpia to BBQ
Philip Rieff has been a nurse for six years, working in intensive care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was like, I need an outlet to process these strong emotions of having to care for people who may not see tomorrow,” Philip says. He wanted to reconnect...
biztucson.com
Downtown Tucson to Light up Streets, Buildings for Season and Safety
Desert Nights Downtown Lights, powered by the City of Tucson and Pima County, sets the stage for an upcoming festive holiday season in Downtown Tucson. With over five weeks of festivities, over 60 illuminated buildings, 145 trees tightly wrapped with LED lights, dozens of decorated storefronts and hundreds of events, programs and specials, Downtown Tucson is the place to be during the holiday season.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
southernarizonaguide.com
A Closer Look at the January 8th Memorial – Tucson
The New Heritage and Visitors Center opened at about the same time that the multimillion-dollar renovation was completed on the Old Pima County Courthouse. This renovation included a massive renovation as well as the New Visitors’ Center Headquarters, the Chamber of Commerce (VisitTucson.org), and the Alfie Norville Mineral Museum. Shortly thereafter, the January 8th Memorial to the victims of the shooting on this day in 2011 was commemorated.
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
KOLD-TV
Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is just days away and it’s getting a little spooky for one Tucson family after two men were caught on camera stealing their decorations. Tucson Police say thefts like this are all too common this time of year. “They took my stuff,...
PLANetizen
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
thisistucson.com
UA homecoming week is back 🏈 5 ways to celebrate
A nearly 110-year-old tradition is making its way back to Tucson this week and it’s bound to be a wild time, if you catch our drift. This week marks the 108th University of Arizona homecoming celebration. UA homecoming week officially kicks off Thursday, Oct. 27 with the "A" Mountain...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
thisistucson.com
Shark Tank: You are in the investor’s seat for these two local food companies
What are the factors that determine Tucson’s food scene? We have a long heritage of Sonoran cuisine, a dramatic seasonal mismatch in demand, and most importantly, a fervent desire to support local. Ask anyone who has been keeping Rocco’s Little Chicago alive through years of construction on Broadway, or the hordes of fans still mourning the closures of favorites like Bentley’s, Donut Wheel, or Wings Over Broadway.
Pedestrian killed on South Kino Parkway
A driver hit a pedestrian on South Kino Parkway near Benson Highway just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening 2 new stores Friday
Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is opening two new stores Friday, one in Tucson, Arizona, and the other in Palmdale, California. Sprouts operates about 380 stores in 23 states. In Tucson and Palmdale, the openings will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting, and customers can receive 20% off their purchases throughout...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
The United States is filled to the brim with creepy places, (supposedly) haunted locations, paranormal sightings, and other phenomena that are likely to give even the bravest among us a serious case of goosebumps. As we draw nearer and nearer to spooky season, the team at Shane Co. thought it...
azpm.org
Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility
An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
azpm.org
Tucsonans can report homeless camps
Tucson residents can now call (520) 791-2540 or go online to report a homeless encampment if they're concerned about public safety, or the welfare of unhoused people. The city says its new "homeless encampment protocol" lets residents report sightings of homeless camps, so city officials can decide the level of response needed.
