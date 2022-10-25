ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Vassell and Spurs top Timberwolves 115-106

By JIM BEILBY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ut5TJ_0ilV7BzO00
1 of 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-106 on Monday night.

The Spurs jumped out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and expanded the lead to 35 points early in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves rallied.

“You got to be happy for (the Spurs players),” San Antonio coach, Gregg Popovich said. “They play hard. They are learning how to play the game.”

Karl Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Minnesota.

While Minnesota was playing the second game of a back-to-back, Towns will unwilling to let that be an excuse.

“Challenging or not, that’s what we get paid to do is play,” he said. “We don’t make the schedule, we play the schedule. If they say it’s a back-to-back, it is what it is.”

Minnesota’s starting five was outplayed by San Antonio’s starters. Rudy Gobert struggled with just 11 points and seven rebounds.

Anthony Edwards also had an off night.

“I think it’s all on me tonight,” Edwards said. “I came out with no energy at all. I tried to find some in the second quarter, couldn’t get any and it just carried over to the next half.”

Minnesota coach Chris Finch was unhappy with how Minnesota started both halves.

“We start with a great first possession of the game and then the next three possessions are all zero or one pass shots that led to run-outs,” he said. “Then we start the third quarter with much the same thing.”

The Spurs scored 39 points in the first quarter hitting 17 of their 27 shots (63%). Minnesota closed to within 10 at the half before San Antonio blew the game open in the second half. The Spurs outscored Minnesota 36-14 in the third quarter alone.

Spurs forward, Jeremy Sochan helped set the tone early, leading his team with 12 first half points.

“I think the things I can control is my energy, just the way I go out there,” he said. “(Doing) the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.”

Even though Minnesota was down by more than thirty points in the fourth quarter, Chris Finch left the starters in the game.

“I was just trying to get them to play together a little bit too, try to figure some stuff out.”

Despite the fact that Minnesota closed the final score to single-digits, Finch was very unhappy with his team’s effort and execution.

“Right now, this team’s personality right now is kind of timid. For whatever reason, we finding our way and it’s not working, and we’re not fighting through that right now.”

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota shot 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) from beyond the arc ... Edwards had a plus minus of -14 and no Minnesota starter had a plus minus in positive territory ... The Spurs tallied 37 assists on 48 made field goals ... In addition to leading the Spurs in scoring, Vassell added nine rebounds and seven assists.

Spurs: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves: Host the Spurs on Wednesday night.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Analysis: Joe Dumars was made for his new role at the NBA

Joe Dumars might have been destined for this job. He played with the Bad Boys, those Detroit Pistons teams that were physical, aggressive and intimidating. And even in those rough-and-tumble times, he wound up becoming the first recipient of the NBA’s sportsmanship award — now called the Joe Dumars Trophy. He’s now tasked with ensuring that players don’t act like his old teammates often did. Dumars became Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA in May, making him a major decider in all things related to player discipline for on-court actions. His first big decisions related to player discipline came earlier this week, when the NBA suspended Miami Heat teammates Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic for their roles in a scuffle during a game against the Toronto Raptors.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022

The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers. “I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time,” Edwards said. “That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first game kind of woke us up.” Keldon Johnson had a team-high 27 points for the Spurs, who were without guards Devin Vassell and Josh Primo due to injuries. Doug McDermott added 19.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Herbert, Chargers trying to weather early season injuries

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Who would have thought six weeks ago Justin Herbert’s ribs would be the least of the Los Angeles Chargers’ concerns? The star quarterback continues to progress from his early season injury, but he has seen his favorite targets and other key players end up sidelined. The Chargers’ lousy luck with injuries seems to be a theme every year, but the first seven weeks of this season have been especially tough. Despite that, the Chargers are 4-3. But as the players get a well-deserved couple of days rest on their bye week, coach Brandon Staley and his staff need to figure out how to contend with a short-handed roster, especially on offense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy