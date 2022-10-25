Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake City
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake City
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, Utah
A Cambodian Exhibit is Featured at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Tracking Jazz's 2023 First-Round Picks Gleaned from Busy Offseason
There are a few teams Utah Jazz fans need to keep an eye on.
ESPN
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory
DENVER (AP) — A LeBron James-led team doesn’t begin 0-4 often. Not since his rookie season has one of his teams stumbled out of the starting gate quite like this. “It’s a new system. It’s a new group of guys together,” James explained. “We’re still trying to get familiar with one another.” Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night. The Lakers remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season.
NBA
Damian Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd quarter against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf, but he says the injury is not serious. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in...
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steve Nash during the Third Quarter of the Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks Game
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steve Nash during the Third Quarter of the Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks Game. The Pool Report interview was conducted by Eric Nehm (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Josh Tiven following tonight’s Nets at Bucks Game. QUESTION: What did Steve Nash do to...
NBA
Charge 2022 Training Camp Roster
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The group consists of 15 players who will compete together when the team’s training camp opens tomorrow at Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Charge roster is led by...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.25.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 120, Boston 102. ( Bulls 2-2, 1-1 at home). Boston ( 3-1, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25pts. Boston: Tatum: 26pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23. Boston: Tatum: 8. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Boston: Smart: 6. CCI STAT OF THE...
NBA
Bol Bol Continues to Impress With His Unique Set of Skills
NEW YORK - One of the bright spots for the Orlando Magic through four games has been the play of Bol Bol, who posted career highs of 19 points and four blocks against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Still just 22 years old (he’ll...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 25, 2022
New Orleans (2-1) returns to the court and the national TV airwaves Tuesday, hosting Dallas (1-1) on TNT at 6:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. https://seatgeek.com/mavericks-at-pelicans-tickets/10-25-2022-new-orleans-louisiana-smoothie-king-center/nba/r/5757309?aid=13146&pid=site-pelicans-sgt2223-team_gb&utm_medium=site&utm_source=pelicans&utm_campaign=sgt2223&utm_content=team_gb. Three Pelicans starters appeared on Monday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/brandon-ingram-out-2-players-questionable-to-play-in-mavericks-game-tuesday. Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Willie Green and Jose Alvarado....
NBA
Big nights for Bogey, Cade not quite enough as Pistons fall to Hawks
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 118-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena. CADE FINDS HIS GROOVE – If Cade Cunningham has appeared at times tentative in the early going, that went out the window emphatically in Game 5. Cunningham took shots on two of the game’s first three possessions and launched 10 shots in playing the entire first quarter, finishing the quarter with 13 points and two assists. He picked it right back up when he came back in the second quarter, driving to the basket and drawing a shooting foul on his first possession and a few trips later taking the ball at 6-foot-10 John Collins and scoring into his chest. Cunningham had 22 points by halftime – matching his season high – on his way to 26 points. He was masterful in using screens to get around the first wave of defense and then with his decision-making – either taking the uncontested mid-range jump shot or carrying the play to the rim if he had the angle. Not coincidentally, the Pistons played a thoroughly entertaining game and figured some things out on the fly. After Atlanta got off to a sizzling start, making its first five shots and taking an early 12-point lead, the Pistons stabilized themselves and went ahead by eight in the third quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic was Cunningham’s worthy sidekick, continuing his outstanding early-season performance, with 12 first-quarter points and four big triples in the final three minutes, including a four-point play to pull the Pistons within a point with 1:32 to play. He finished with a season-best 33 points and hit 6 of 12 from the 3-point line. Saddiq Bey scored 11 third-quarter points to carry the Pistons and finished with 17, but missed two free throws inside the final minute with a chance to pull the Pistons within one. A 9-0 Atlanta run after the Pistons led 100-99 made the home stretch an uphill climb for the Pistons.
NBA
NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
NBA
Pelicans home opener, upcoming game vs. Mavericks | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by team reporter Erin Summers (filling in for Jim Eichenhofer) to discuss last night’s loss against the Jazz, the huge fan turnout, and reasons to remain excited about this team. Later, David Wesley of Bally Sports joins...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Guide, Week 2
The new NBA season is already off to a momentous start, and the first full week of the Fantasy season is upon us. Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates per position for your Fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues. We’ll also typically be focusing on players with four-game weeks to maximize production opportunities.
NBA
NBA Roster Survey: Facts to know for the 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 NBA Roster Survey was released on Tuesday. The annual look at opening-night rosters is filled with information, including this season’s average height (6-foot-6.74), weight (217.62 pounds), experience (4.46 seasons) and age (26.01 years old) of an NBA player. These averages make Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks this season’s “Composite Player” — the NBA player who most closely resembles the average NBA player.
NBA
"We Are Learning About Our Team" | Utah Returns Home For Rematch Against Houston
After a three-game road trip, the Jazz are back in the comfortable confines of Vivint Arena. Utah returns to action tonight when it hosts the Houston Rockets, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. MT. Tickets can be purchased HERE. It’ll be an interesting showdown for rookie head coach Will Hardy...
NBA
5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets
MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111
New Orleans Pelicans (3-1), Dallas Mavericks (1-2) Two second-year pros making just the second starts of their respective NBA careers delivered big performances. In his first non-mop-up time of 2022-23, New Orleans’ rookie lottery pick also produced a slew of notable contributions. New Orleans didn’t have Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson nor Herb Jones, so the Pelicans unleashed an altered set of characters on Dallas. The revamped group posted a dramatic, fun-filled win over a Mavericks team coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals last season. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado made one start apiece last season as rookies, but were called on Tuesday to fill first-string roles due to the multiple injury DNPs. Alvarado helped stake the Pelicans to a 40-point first quarter and an early edge, while Murphy’s impact in the second half was momentous. Another youngster, third-year forward Naji Marshall, made his first start of 2022-23 and responded with a 15-point outing. First-round draft choice Dyson Daniels joined the group by posting 11 points in 22 minutes. The Australia native had not scored in the NBA prior to Tuesday's win.
