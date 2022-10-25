Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 118-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena. CADE FINDS HIS GROOVE – If Cade Cunningham has appeared at times tentative in the early going, that went out the window emphatically in Game 5. Cunningham took shots on two of the game’s first three possessions and launched 10 shots in playing the entire first quarter, finishing the quarter with 13 points and two assists. He picked it right back up when he came back in the second quarter, driving to the basket and drawing a shooting foul on his first possession and a few trips later taking the ball at 6-foot-10 John Collins and scoring into his chest. Cunningham had 22 points by halftime – matching his season high – on his way to 26 points. He was masterful in using screens to get around the first wave of defense and then with his decision-making – either taking the uncontested mid-range jump shot or carrying the play to the rim if he had the angle. Not coincidentally, the Pistons played a thoroughly entertaining game and figured some things out on the fly. After Atlanta got off to a sizzling start, making its first five shots and taking an early 12-point lead, the Pistons stabilized themselves and went ahead by eight in the third quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic was Cunningham’s worthy sidekick, continuing his outstanding early-season performance, with 12 first-quarter points and four big triples in the final three minutes, including a four-point play to pull the Pistons within a point with 1:32 to play. He finished with a season-best 33 points and hit 6 of 12 from the 3-point line. Saddiq Bey scored 11 third-quarter points to carry the Pistons and finished with 17, but missed two free throws inside the final minute with a chance to pull the Pistons within one. A 9-0 Atlanta run after the Pistons led 100-99 made the home stretch an uphill climb for the Pistons.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO