Las Vegas, NV

Stereogum

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

Paramore performed at the nostalgia-heavy punk and emo festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas on Sunday, after the first day was canceled due to dangerous winds. Bandleader Hayley Williams addressed the progress made in the MySpace and Warped Tour-adjacent scene that birthed many of these bands in a letter that was shared on her social media a few hours before Paramore performed, and again onstage at the fest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Julia Fox Is the New Face of KNWLS

KNWLS just announced that actress, model and fashion icon Julia Fox is the new face of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Precious” collection. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating with Julia and watching her transform in front of Elizaveta’s lens was thrilling and a perfect combination of fierceness – she exudes power and resilience which is the energy we strive for with every collection. Spending time together, we realized how much we have in common, both feeling that we’ve had a lot to overcome in our respective fields. This shoot gave us the chance to come together and create something meaningful, which we’ll always remember,” share Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, KNWLS founders, in the exclusive press release.
Louder

Watch Carrie Underwood absolutely nail Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in a way that would make her friend Axl Rose proud

Carrie Underwood covers Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle on her tour's opening night, and kills it. Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15, and absolutely slayed a cover of Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle as the penultimate song of her set.
GREENVILLE, SC
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
American Songwriter

8 of the Top Rock Bands of the ’80s

Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
American Songwriter

Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour

Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Hypebae

Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony

Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
Louder

The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour

Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen will bring the Hollywood Vampires to The UK next summer. American supergroup The Hollowood Vampires have announced a UK tour. The band – whose core members are singer Alice Cooper, plus guitarists Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen – will...
Harper's Bazaar

On Dirt Femme, Tove Lo Finally Gets to Exhale

Tove Lo doesn’t mean to be political. When the 30-something-year-old singer flashes stadium-size crowds, co-writes songs with Pussy Riot, and muses casually on bisexuality and the idiocy of traditional domestic life, she isn’t giving the world some sort of intentionally cheeky shrug of put-on rockstar chill. It’s all part of an inherently Swedish, and decidedly Tove Lo, understanding of the world.
NME

Jane’s Addiction cancel shows with Smashing Pumpkins following Perry Farrell injury

Jane’s Addiction have had to pull out of five shows on their arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, citing an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell. Farrell made the announcement on Jane’s Addiction’s social media yesterday (October 24), stating that the undisclosed injury had “resulted in [his] inability to perform”. The injury was reportedly sustained after the band’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
voguebusiness.com

Meet fashion's Gen Z meme lords using satire to stand out

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In August, model and TV personality Kendall Jenner posted a photo from a rodeo in Wyoming, in which she wore a tank top emblazoned with the phrase “J’adore cowboys,” in a nod to the iconic 90s “J’adore Dior” vest. Within a matter of days, the post had over six million likes. Fashion editors traced the top to a small brand called Cowboys of Habit, launched by 24-year-old graduate Han Waite from her parents’ dining room table in the British town of Bishop Auckland. It quickly sold out.
papermag.com

Christine Quinn Takes a Lie Detector Test

Director and concept: Thom Kerr / Executive producer: Emily Jones / Styling: Heather Picchiottino / Editor: Hayley Brown / DP: Nona Catusanu / Production designer: Robert Taylor / Interview: Mario Abad. I first met Christine Quinn at the AREA fashion show in New York, where she embodied the brand’s audacious...

