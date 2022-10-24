Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
Stereogum
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”
Paramore performed at the nostalgia-heavy punk and emo festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas on Sunday, after the first day was canceled due to dangerous winds. Bandleader Hayley Williams addressed the progress made in the MySpace and Warped Tour-adjacent scene that birthed many of these bands in a letter that was shared on her social media a few hours before Paramore performed, and again onstage at the fest.
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Hypebae
Julia Fox Is the New Face of KNWLS
KNWLS just announced that actress, model and fashion icon Julia Fox is the new face of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Precious” collection. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating with Julia and watching her transform in front of Elizaveta’s lens was thrilling and a perfect combination of fierceness – she exudes power and resilience which is the energy we strive for with every collection. Spending time together, we realized how much we have in common, both feeling that we’ve had a lot to overcome in our respective fields. This shoot gave us the chance to come together and create something meaningful, which we’ll always remember,” share Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, KNWLS founders, in the exclusive press release.
Watch Carrie Underwood absolutely nail Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in a way that would make her friend Axl Rose proud
Carrie Underwood covers Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle on her tour's opening night, and kills it. Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15, and absolutely slayed a cover of Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle as the penultimate song of her set.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp and Stevie Van Zandt Sit Down for Music Conversation
Famed guitarist Jeff Beck sat down with his pal and movie star Johnny Depp for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, hosted by Stevie Van Zandt, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, where they spoke about their new music, being on the road together and answered SiriusXM subscriber questions. During the exclusive...
8 of the Top Rock Bands of the ’80s
Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony
Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour
Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen will bring the Hollywood Vampires to The UK next summer. American supergroup The Hollowood Vampires have announced a UK tour. The band – whose core members are singer Alice Cooper, plus guitarists Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen – will...
Maynard James Keenan: “Pink Floyd’s Animals changed everything”
But Tool mainman Maynard James Keenan admits his passion for Pink Floyd wasn’t an immediate process
Harper's Bazaar
On Dirt Femme, Tove Lo Finally Gets to Exhale
Tove Lo doesn’t mean to be political. When the 30-something-year-old singer flashes stadium-size crowds, co-writes songs with Pussy Riot, and muses casually on bisexuality and the idiocy of traditional domestic life, she isn’t giving the world some sort of intentionally cheeky shrug of put-on rockstar chill. It’s all part of an inherently Swedish, and decidedly Tove Lo, understanding of the world.
NME
Jane’s Addiction cancel shows with Smashing Pumpkins following Perry Farrell injury
Jane’s Addiction have had to pull out of five shows on their arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, citing an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell. Farrell made the announcement on Jane’s Addiction’s social media yesterday (October 24), stating that the undisclosed injury had “resulted in [his] inability to perform”. The injury was reportedly sustained after the band’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
voguebusiness.com
Meet fashion's Gen Z meme lords using satire to stand out
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In August, model and TV personality Kendall Jenner posted a photo from a rodeo in Wyoming, in which she wore a tank top emblazoned with the phrase “J’adore cowboys,” in a nod to the iconic 90s “J’adore Dior” vest. Within a matter of days, the post had over six million likes. Fashion editors traced the top to a small brand called Cowboys of Habit, launched by 24-year-old graduate Han Waite from her parents’ dining room table in the British town of Bishop Auckland. It quickly sold out.
jambroadcasting.com
Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Black Crowes among artists on 2023 Innings Festival lineup
Green Day, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Black Crowes are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona. Green Day will headline the first day of the festival, while Vedder has been tapped to...
papermag.com
Christine Quinn Takes a Lie Detector Test
Director and concept: Thom Kerr / Executive producer: Emily Jones / Styling: Heather Picchiottino / Editor: Hayley Brown / DP: Nona Catusanu / Production designer: Robert Taylor / Interview: Mario Abad. I first met Christine Quinn at the AREA fashion show in New York, where she embodied the brand’s audacious...
Watch Nirvana troll a prime-time TV chat show host with a riotous performance of the most punk rock song on Nevermind
Kicking off just six weeks after the release of their critically-acclaimed, and soon to be wildly successful, major label debut Nevermind, Nirvana's November/December 1991 UK tour was a blast for everyone concerned. "In just a matter of weeks," Dave Grohl noted in his best-selling 2021 memoir The Storyteller, "the buzz...
Comments / 2