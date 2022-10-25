ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Chamber Names Christmas Parade Grand Marshals

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the Grand Marshals of the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Tullahoma residences Louis and Ann Baldwin will head the parade sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive on December 2, 2022. The announcement came during the October Chamber Coffee. Trent McNabb made the...
TULLAHOMA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Center for Pediatric Excellence

Congratulations to The Center for Pediatric Excellence for their ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st at 2pm. The Center for Pediatric Excellence is located at 300 StoneCrest Blvd., Ste. 250 (medical office building attached to TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 629-220-0211.
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Commercial property at busy west side intersection sells

A commercial property located near the Belle Meade Kroger at the auto-heavy intersection of Harding Pike and White Bridge Road/Woodmont Boulevard has sold for $1.6 million. The new owner of the 0.23-acre West Nashville property, with a vacant building and an address of 4501 Harding Pike, is Nashville-based May Creek Capital. A family-owned private investment company, May Creek invests in real estate, private equity, public securities and health care, according to the company website.
NASHVILLE, TN
wdhn.com

Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
DOTHAN, AL
visitsumnertn.com

Five Brunch Options in Sumner County

You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Main Street Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll

Main Street Murfreesboro will host the Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Friday, November 4th from 5-8pm and all-day Saturday with local stores downtown open late and running holiday specials. Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of our...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Bobby Q’s making progress on reopening

Cookeville – For 35 years, Bobby-Q’s Barbecue and Fish was a staple of the Cookeville community and the barbecue world. Then, just like that, the doors were shuttered. Recently, however, Nashville based Monell’s announced plans to reopen the beloved restaurant. A new sign was unveiled at it’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center Welcomes Hammad Aziz, MD to Staff

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center is pleased to welcome Hammad Aziz, MD, interventional cardiologist, to Centennial Heart at StoneCrest. Dr. Aziz will treat patients with cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease, as well as perform procedures such as angioplasty and stenting. Dr. Aziz is accepting new patients at 300 StoneCrest Boulevard Suite...
SMYRNA, TN
Nashville Parent

Coliseum Nights Come To Tennessee Miller Coliseum

As Murphy Center celebrates it golden anniversary along with memories of the world’s top artists performing there, the question arises about a similar future for the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. That’s MTSU’s well-used horse coliseum on West Thompson Lane. Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and...
MURFREESBORO, TN

