Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
Tullahoma Chamber Names Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the Grand Marshals of the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Tullahoma residences Louis and Ann Baldwin will head the parade sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive on December 2, 2022. The announcement came during the October Chamber Coffee. Trent McNabb made the...
murfreesboro.com
Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
Luxury home sales on the rise in Davidson, Williamson counties
Some Middle Tennessee experts told News 2 there is currently a seasonal slowdown happening when it comes to home buying.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for The Center for Pediatric Excellence
Congratulations to The Center for Pediatric Excellence for their ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st at 2pm. The Center for Pediatric Excellence is located at 300 StoneCrest Blvd., Ste. 250 (medical office building attached to TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 629-220-0211.
williamsonhomepage.com
Commercial property at busy west side intersection sells
A commercial property located near the Belle Meade Kroger at the auto-heavy intersection of Harding Pike and White Bridge Road/Woodmont Boulevard has sold for $1.6 million. The new owner of the 0.23-acre West Nashville property, with a vacant building and an address of 4501 Harding Pike, is Nashville-based May Creek Capital. A family-owned private investment company, May Creek invests in real estate, private equity, public securities and health care, according to the company website.
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
wdhn.com
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
murfreesboro.com
‘The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert’ to Launch Murphy Center 50th Anniversary
CMT and Sandbox Productions announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. The event recreates “The...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
visitsumnertn.com
Five Brunch Options in Sumner County
You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
murfreesboro.com
Main Street Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll
Main Street Murfreesboro will host the Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Friday, November 4th from 5-8pm and all-day Saturday with local stores downtown open late and running holiday specials. Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of our...
No student injuries reported as car wrecks into school bus in Nashville
Nashville Fire Department officials said a car and a bus wrecked Tuesday afternoon at the corner Harding Pike and Linbar Drive.
ucbjournal.com
Bobby Q’s making progress on reopening
Cookeville – For 35 years, Bobby-Q’s Barbecue and Fish was a staple of the Cookeville community and the barbecue world. Then, just like that, the doors were shuttered. Recently, however, Nashville based Monell’s announced plans to reopen the beloved restaurant. A new sign was unveiled at it’s...
Family looking for driver involved in Williamson County hit-and-run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a red Mercedes SUV that's possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model with damage to the front end area, and a missing front Mercedes emblem.
Fairview family behind bars following Saturday murder
A family is behind bars after Fairview police said one person was beaten to death Saturday.
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
Nashville Cafe Closing Its Doors To Become New Event Venue
The shop will close as a cafe at the end of the year.
murfreesboro.com
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center Welcomes Hammad Aziz, MD to Staff
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center is pleased to welcome Hammad Aziz, MD, interventional cardiologist, to Centennial Heart at StoneCrest. Dr. Aziz will treat patients with cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease, as well as perform procedures such as angioplasty and stenting. Dr. Aziz is accepting new patients at 300 StoneCrest Boulevard Suite...
Nashville Parent
Coliseum Nights Come To Tennessee Miller Coliseum
As Murphy Center celebrates it golden anniversary along with memories of the world’s top artists performing there, the question arises about a similar future for the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. That’s MTSU’s well-used horse coliseum on West Thompson Lane. Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and...
Comments / 0