Boy, 13, arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Salem school
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he brought a firearm to Waldo Middle School in Salem.
kptv.com
Student accused of 2 bomb threats at Clackamas middle school
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody after sending email threats to a Clackamas middle school. Rock Creek Middle School staff and North Clackamas School District officials alerted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening after receiving an emailed bomb threat directed at Rock Creek Middle School.
kptv.com
Salem man arrested in connection to two shootings
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday, in connection with two separate gun violence incidents. The man, Aljoze Reyes, is being charged with attempted murder and other charges. On September 28, patrol officers responded to a call about a crash on...
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
wchstv.com
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
kezi.com
One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cries for help on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Oregon on Friday night led a police officer to a bloodied woman with her hands tied behind her back.
Woodburn police searching for suspected computer thief
Woodburn police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a laptop from a computer store on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
kptv.com
Car crashes into Gresham salon; driver flees scene, later caught
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver who crashed into a business and fled the scene Wednesday evening has been caught, according to the Gresham Police Department. At about 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to a salon near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said a vehicle drove into the front window of the business. The crash caused a chair in the salon to partially go through the wall into a second business.
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
hh-today.com
East Albany Plan: It’s complicated
Driving back to central Albany from east of I-5 might be more complicated in decades to come if one proposal for road system changes is carried out. The city council and planning commission held another joint meeting Monday to talk about a possible new land-use and road map for the section of Albany east of the freeway, north and south of Highway 20.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
salkeiz.k12.or.us
Superintendent search update: October 24, 2022
Earlier this year, Superintendent Christy Perry announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The Salem-Keizer Public Schools Board of Directors have since begun the process of selecting the next leader for the state’s second-largest school district. In September 2022, the school board started...
klcc.org
Corvallis fire station remodel is the first in a series of city projects
The City of Corvallis will break ground on a major fire station renovation Thursday. It’s the first in a series of planned municipal projects. Ben Janes is Fire Chief for the City of Corvallis. He told KLCC Fire Station 3 was built in 1977 and has been largely unchanged. “I was born and raised here," he said, "and I can remember being in that apparatus bay in that station in the mid-80s and getting my first station tour, and so being able to be here and to watch it be renovated and be modernized for the next 50 years is really exciting.”
Before deputy shot her in Portland, woman spent years stealing cars ‘to stay warm,’ court documents allege
Months before a 26-year-old Portland woman was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a Honda sedan that had been reported stolen, she admitted to heisting cars to keep warm and avoid sleeping in shelters. Erin Marie Juge told a police officer she didn’t have a job and needed a...
kptv.com
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in crash that killed 31-year-old Salem man
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 154 at Southeast Purple Plum Heights Road. OSP said an investigation showed a gray Honda Civic was eastbound when it crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Fatal fire in Lacomb leaves one dead
A Lebanon man died late Saturday night, Oct. 22, after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. LFD did not immediately identify the victim. The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. The Lebanon Fire District incident commander learned that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog and arrived at the location on Mount Hope Road in Lacomb to find the mobile home fully involved.
