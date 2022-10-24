Read full article on original website
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
lanereport.com
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
wymt.com
Whitley County snaps Corbins hold on 13th Region volleyball crown
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After five straight season’s of dominance from the lady Red-Hounds the Colonels spoil the parade with a four-set victory. Whitley County went down 1-0 loosing set one 25-22, but that’s as far as Corbin would get. The Colonels stormed back and won the next...
wymt.com
Ky. wildlife center provides ‘Bat Room’ for bats in need
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ‘Bat Room’, at the Second Chances Wildlife Center, in Mount Washington Kentucky, provides a home for bats in need of extra care. The ‘Bat Room’ mostly provides a temporary home for bats in need until they have been successfully rehabilitated, and are ready to be released back into nature. However, some bats require lifetime care and will remain in the room permanently.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
wymt.com
Leslie County students take part in downtown revitalization
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Leslie County Area Technology Center are leaving their mark on the community. The welding class at the school was asked to be a part of the downtown revitalization project by creating two large eagle statues for the community. Emma Napier, a student that...
Newly-established Kentucky Cannabis Centers gives update to lawmakers
State lawmakers want more research on medical marijuana. After a bill to legalize it failed this year, the General Assembly did side with a bill for the University of Kentucky to begin several studies.
WKYT 27
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
WKYT 27
Potential ‘tripledemic’ causing concern for Lexington health officials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say they are preparing for three big illnesses to make their mark on the city. COVID-19, flu and RSV cases have leaders concerned that hospitals could fill up during the cold weather months. The three viruses can all look and feel the same.
wymt.com
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
Kentucky man tied to missing person’s case fatally shot in Mississippi
A Kentucky man—who state police said was last seen with a Laurel County woman who was missing—is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.
