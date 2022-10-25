BERKELEY -- Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured, according to reports.The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a youth pastor and Master of Divinity student at the Pacific School of Religion. Mataafa was one of four people shot at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue following an argument, according to Berkeley police. The other three victims were...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO