ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Redwood City temporarily banning gun stores

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Redwood City has received two applications to open up gun shops in the last month including one at Roosevelt Plaza. When people found out about this, they became outraged as the plaza, which includes an ice cream shop and cafes, is about a block away from a school. There are […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City

The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area

The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
SAN JOSE, CA
padailypost.com

Police to get a new dog

A police dog and an officer are getting ready to take to the streets of Palo Alto, restarting a program that has been on pause since June. Palo Alto police deploy dogs to apprehend suspects by biting them and to search for drugs, explosives or personal items. The officer and...
PALO ALTO, CA
padailypost.com

Council favors license plate-reading cameras to stop crime

Palo Alto City Council gave a thumbs up tonight (Oct. 24) to installing license plate reading cameras around the city that would automatically alert police officers when a stolen car or license plate is detected. Capt. James Reifschneider got council members excited about the potential benefits. For example, he talked...
PALO ALTO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Scott Peterson moves to new prison

Convicted killer Scott Peterson moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, where he spent much of the last two decades, mostly on death row, to Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County. Mule Creek State Prison is known for housing sensitive needs yard inmates, who would be safety or...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

After failed psych exams, 47 Alameda County deputy sheriffs hired are now under investigation

News broke nationwide on Sept. 27 that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department stripped 47 deputies, 10% of the force, of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams in the wake of a double homicide, allegedly committed by a former deputy. Although all deputies under investigation are still on the payroll, they have been placed on administrative leave.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies

One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
kazu.org

California's fight against climate change gets a little messy

Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Report: 3 suspects arrested in deadly shooting near UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY -- Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured, according to reports.The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a youth pastor and Master of Divinity student at the Pacific School of Religion. Mataafa was one of four people shot at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue following an argument, according to Berkeley police. The other three victims were...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy