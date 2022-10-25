Read full article on original website
Redwood City temporarily banning gun stores
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Redwood City has received two applications to open up gun shops in the last month including one at Roosevelt Plaza. When people found out about this, they became outraged as the plaza, which includes an ice cream shop and cafes, is about a block away from a school. There are […]
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City
The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
SFist
California Rejected 106,000 Mail Ballots In Last Election, But Alameda County Is Under Fire for Not Rejecting Enough
Nearly 2% of California voters had their mail-in ballots rejected in the June primary, which is sad, but Alameda County’s lowest rejection level statewide has anti-tax groups up in arms demanding the county reject more people’s votes. It’s discouraging to see the California Secretary of State’s county-by-county breakdown...
Will new laws stop thieves from taking your catalytic converter?
Sue Feeley was asleep in her Crescent Park home in Palo Alto on Oct. 8 when the sound of grinding metal woke her at 2:30 a.m. — and it wasn't subtle. "The noise was insane, that's how loud it was," she recalled on Tuesday afternoon. Feeley ran out and...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area
The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
padailypost.com
Police to get a new dog
A police dog and an officer are getting ready to take to the streets of Palo Alto, restarting a program that has been on pause since June. Palo Alto police deploy dogs to apprehend suspects by biting them and to search for drugs, explosives or personal items. The officer and...
padailypost.com
Council favors license plate-reading cameras to stop crime
Palo Alto City Council gave a thumbs up tonight (Oct. 24) to installing license plate reading cameras around the city that would automatically alert police officers when a stolen car or license plate is detected. Capt. James Reifschneider got council members excited about the potential benefits. For example, he talked...
calcoasttimes.com
Scott Peterson moves to new prison
Convicted killer Scott Peterson moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, where he spent much of the last two decades, mostly on death row, to Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County. Mule Creek State Prison is known for housing sensitive needs yard inmates, who would be safety or...
calmatters.network
Dublin commission to debate large development including homes, commercial, hotel and possible Topgolf
Dublin could very well see a large-scale development project in one of the city’s last undeveloped areas, pending a key hearing from the Planning Commission on Tuesday before final consideration from the City Council in the near future. SCS, a Bay Area-based development company with properties in Milpitas and...
sfbayview.com
After failed psych exams, 47 Alameda County deputy sheriffs hired are now under investigation
News broke nationwide on Sept. 27 that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department stripped 47 deputies, 10% of the force, of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams in the wake of a double homicide, allegedly committed by a former deputy. Although all deputies under investigation are still on the payroll, they have been placed on administrative leave.
californiaglobe.com
California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies
One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
KTVU FOX 2
Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
Antioch mayor physically attacked at event; witness says he was 'shoved really hard' under neck
"He raised up his hand and just shoved the mayor really hard under his neck," Antioch city councilmember who witnessed the incident described. Mayor Thorpe says he was "exceptionally blown away" by the incident, as he believes there are racial undertones present as police reforms and other measures are taking place within the city.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
kazu.org
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
Report: 3 suspects arrested in deadly shooting near UC Berkeley campus
BERKELEY -- Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured, according to reports.The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a youth pastor and Master of Divinity student at the Pacific School of Religion. Mataafa was one of four people shot at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue following an argument, according to Berkeley police. The other three victims were...
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
