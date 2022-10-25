Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Weight loss: Scientists get closer to developing pill that mimics effect of exercise on the body
SCIENTISTS are on the brink of developing a pill that provides the benefits of exercise - without the effort. Researchers discovered a key stem cell in the body that could unleash the fat-burning potential of the pills. The breakthrough came after scientists identified that mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are able...
MindBodyGreen
Sleep Duration Is Linked To Cardiovascular Health, Studies Show
When you think about activities that actively support your heart health, what comes to mind? Maybe it's a HIIT exercise class or a long run to really "work out" those heart muscles. Or perhaps it's eating clean to prevent plaque buildup in your arteries. While these are certainly heart-healthy habits,...
scitechdaily.com
Eating Late Changes Your Fat Tissue and Decreases Calories Burned
New research provides experimental evidence that late eating reduces energy expenditure, increases hunger, and changes fat tissue, all of which may raise the risk of obesity. About 42% of adults in the United States are obese, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. While popular healthy diet mantras warn against midnight snacking, few studies have thoroughly studied the combined impacts of late dining on the three key factors in body weight regulation and therefore obesity risk: calorie intake regulation, calorie burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue.
suggest.com
Your Menstrual Cycle Nearing Menopause May Indicate Your Risk For Heart Disease
Cardiovascular disease is the number-one killer of women (and men). It causes one in three deaths in women each year—more than all forms of cancer combined. Nonetheless, many of us fail to recognize the risk that cardiovascular disease poses to our health. Heart disease can affect women at any...
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
A man nearly died from a brain infection with a fungus that most people inhale every day
Fungal infections such as Aspergillus pose a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, who have a higher risk of getting sick.
Going keto and cutting out carbs may prevent DIABETES, research suggests
The keto diet might be more than just a trendy health fad. An ultra-low carb diet can significantly lower blood-sugar levels in people who are pre-diabetic, according to a study. The ketogenic diet involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with foods high in fat and protein. Advocates claim...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Bariatric Surgery Lowers Heart Risk in People With Fatty Liver Disease
Undergoing bariatric (weight-loss) surgery was linked to a lower risk for cardiovascular events — like a heart attack or stroke — in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. Bariatric surgery has previously been shown to...
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: How to reverse prediabetes
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I’m a 36-year-old man recently diagnosed with prediabetes. Is there a way to reverse this, or am I destined to eventually get diabetes? My health care provider says I’ve likely been in the prediabetes stage for a year or more. You are reading: How to...
WebMD
Getting Omega-3s From Plants May Help Heart Failure Patients
Oct. 25, 2022 -- Including more foods rich in an omega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) could help people with heart failure, a new study suggests. ALA is an omega-3 fatty acid found mainly in plants. Higher blood levels of ALA were tied to fewer deaths and fewer first trips to the hospital for heart failure compared to lower levels in the study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Some of the best sources of plant-based omega-3s include flax, which can be purchased as seeds or oil and is often found in cereals, baked goods, and other products. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, soy foods, canola oil, seaweed, edamame, and kidney beans are also good sources.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Losing Weight But Blood Sugar Still High: Diabetes Questions and Answers
Q: I’ve lost a lot of weight recently by following a careful diet. At first, my blood sugars came down nicely. But now, even with more weight loss, my blood sugars won’t budge. Do you have any ideas? I have type 2 diabetes. To get cutting-edge diabetes news,...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
Why Doctors May Soon Recommend Medication Along With Lifestyle Changes For Weight Loss
Anyone struggling with obesity understands how difficult it can be to lose weight. For many people, dietary and lifestyle changes alone aren't enough to see substantial progress. According to Healthline, the American Gastroenterological Association now advises the use of four recently authorized drugs for the treatment of obesity in addition to lifestyle changes. The drugs, according to association officials, are producing outcomes that are superior to lifestyle modifications alone when used alongside typical treatment options like lifestyle and dietary changes.
News-Medical.net
Low-carb diet may be a useful approach for preventing and treating Type 2 diabetes
While low-carb diets are often recommended for those being treated for diabetes, little evidence exists on whether eating fewer carbs can impact the blood sugar of those with diabetes or prediabetes who aren't treated by medications. Now, according to new research from Tulane University, a low-carb diet can help those...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Tips to Manage Your Cholesterol
Cholesterol is a complex topic that can be difficult to understand. Cholesterol is present in the body, and it can also be found in food. “That can make it hard for people to understand why cholesterol is often seen in such a negative light,” says William Healy, M.D. To understand more about cholesterol, Dr. Healy offers the following helpful information.
Comments / 0