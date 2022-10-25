ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, WV

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
thetrumpetwlu.org

Hilltopper football ends homecoming week with loss to Wheeling University

It was a tail of two halves as the West Liberty Hilltoppers lost 42-21 against their local rivals Wheeling University at the West Family Stadium on Saturday. The toppers were hoping for a better end to what was an action packed homecoming week on the hilltop, but a pair of interceptions on consecutive West Liberty third downs at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters saw the Cardinals come away victorious, moving themselves into second place in the Mountain East Conference standings.
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
cleveland19.com

Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media. The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween...
HANNIBAL, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cambridge (Ohio)

Cambridge is located in Ohio State, United States. The city is the county seat of Guernsey County. It is the hub for tourists and fun seekers who want a limitless, fulfilled, and exciting experience,. According to the records, Cambridge has a population of more than 10,635. It is known for...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
weelunk.com

Wheeling Haunts Episode Four: Eerie East Wheeling

Are you ready for another episode of Wheeling Haunts? This week, Cassie and Alex stick around in East Wheeling to visit another home whose owner has a hair-raising story to tell. We also learn that this home was once the primary residence of Major Alonzo Loring: “one of Wheeling’s most prominent citizens.”
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Church Alive in Bellaire hosts Harvest Craft Fest & Party

BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Parishioners at ‘Church Alive’ in Bellaire are gearing up for this Saturday’s (October 29th) Harvest Craft Fest and Party. Vendors will set up their tables at the church selling everything from pumpkins to poinsettias during the five-hour craft show. Proceeds from the event will benefit those teens ages 13 to 18, […]
BELLAIRE, OH

