Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: The Process of Finding a New Head Coach Has Already Started at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University officials have already started to look towards the future of the football program, according to a source close to the situation. No one at the university wants to fire Neal Brown. No one. He is genuinely liked by virtually everyone at West...
voiceofmotown.com
One Former WVU Head Coach Resigned After 17-27 Tenure, So Should Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia — From 1976-1979, Frank Cignetti Sr. was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His tenure was between the two legendary coaches of Bobby Bowden (who left WVU to take the job at Florida State). Neal Brown seems to be repeating history as WVU has...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
thetrumpetwlu.org
Hilltopper football ends homecoming week with loss to Wheeling University
It was a tail of two halves as the West Liberty Hilltoppers lost 42-21 against their local rivals Wheeling University at the West Family Stadium on Saturday. The toppers were hoping for a better end to what was an action packed homecoming week on the hilltop, but a pair of interceptions on consecutive West Liberty third downs at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters saw the Cardinals come away victorious, moving themselves into second place in the Mountain East Conference standings.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown will “Refuse to accept that’s who we are”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week 8 did not go as planned for the Mountaineers. The WVU football team now must regroup and respond, as things don’t get any easier with No. 7 TCU coming to town. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday to preview Saturday’s matchup...
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown Responds to Pat McAfee’s Comments About Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown did eventually offer a response to something that has been on the minds of Mountaineer Nation in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. WVSN’s Mike Asti asked Brown if he had any thoughts or reaction to what Pat McAfee said...
cleveland19.com
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media. The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cambridge (Ohio)
Cambridge is located in Ohio State, United States. The city is the county seat of Guernsey County. It is the hub for tourists and fun seekers who want a limitless, fulfilled, and exciting experience,. According to the records, Cambridge has a population of more than 10,635. It is known for...
WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
Ahoy! Pirates make port in West Virginia
While this family's Halloween decorations doesn't match the scale of 239 inflatables, they might match them in creativity.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
weelunk.com
Wheeling Haunts Episode Four: Eerie East Wheeling
Are you ready for another episode of Wheeling Haunts? This week, Cassie and Alex stick around in East Wheeling to visit another home whose owner has a hair-raising story to tell. We also learn that this home was once the primary residence of Major Alonzo Loring: “one of Wheeling’s most prominent citizens.”
Governor Justice brings message to Marshall County: “Don’t vote for Amendment Two”
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice walked into a Moundsville courtroom with Babydog, but he quickly launched into Amendment Two, calling it “toxic.” He said state senate leaders claimed the car tax could be eliminated, just to fool the voters. They deceived you. They basically hid what they were doing. They don’t care about […]
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
Would West Virginia Amendment 2 affect my 2022 personal property taxes?
If passed, West Virginia's Amendment 2 would give the State Legislature the authority to pass legislation cutting car tax as well as taxes on vehicles and equipment for businesses.
WTRF
Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County
ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
Church Alive in Bellaire hosts Harvest Craft Fest & Party
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Parishioners at ‘Church Alive’ in Bellaire are gearing up for this Saturday’s (October 29th) Harvest Craft Fest and Party. Vendors will set up their tables at the church selling everything from pumpkins to poinsettias during the five-hour craft show. Proceeds from the event will benefit those teens ages 13 to 18, […]
Comments / 0