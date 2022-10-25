Read full article on original website
Related
MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million, the largest donation in the organization’s history
Break out your finest Thin Mints! Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $85 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its branches, the largest individual donation in that organization’s history. The surprise donation will be used to help it recover from the pandemic, which took a strong...
Firetree Place awarded grant for youth sports teams
Williamsport, Pa. — Firetree Place, a nonprofit community center in Williamsport, has received a $4,000 grant from the Little League Fund for Youth Sports. The funds will be used for the Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program, including the purchase of jerseys for flag and tackle athletes in the program. The grant was administered by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. ...
getnews.info
Kids Crafts LeadHER Crafts Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards
Modern DIY craft kits for tween girls themed around mighty trailblazing women. October 25, 2022 – Kids Crafts announced today that the LeadHER Craft Collection was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards in the Best Toys category. A full list of winners can be found online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a41544109/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2022/
Comments / 0