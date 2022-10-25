ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Firetree Place awarded grant for youth sports teams

Williamsport, Pa. — Firetree Place, a nonprofit community center in Williamsport, has received a $4,000 grant from the Little League Fund for Youth Sports. The funds will be used for the Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program, including the purchase of jerseys for flag and tackle athletes in the program. The grant was administered by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Kids Crafts LeadHER Crafts Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards

Modern DIY craft kits for tween girls themed around mighty trailblazing women. October 25, 2022 – Kids Crafts announced today that the LeadHER Craft Collection was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards in the Best Toys category. A full list of winners can be found online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a41544109/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2022/

