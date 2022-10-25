Williamsport, Pa. — Firetree Place, a nonprofit community center in Williamsport, has received a $4,000 grant from the Little League Fund for Youth Sports. The funds will be used for the Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program, including the purchase of jerseys for flag and tackle athletes in the program. The grant was administered by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO