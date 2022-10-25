ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Bellaire’s Ray Ray Pettigrew An Inspiration To Many

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio high school football teams wrapped up their regular seasons last week, a number of them in rivalry games like Bellaire – Ferry. The rivalry dates back to 1907 and Friday’s meeting was the 119th all-time. The Big Reds 39-8 win in this years match up gives them 58 wins all-time in […]
BELLAIRE, OH
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia’s Staff Contacts Manhattan Transfer G Jose Perez

On Tuesday night, West Virginia’s basketball staff made contact with Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez, WV Sports Now learned. Perez entered the portal earlier in the day after head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed from his duties. Perez (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) is entering his senior season. Just hours after...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WDTV

Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Stand-up comedian Bob Ruben returning to West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – From West Virginia to Hollywood and back again. That’s the journey that Wheeling native and stand-up comedian Bob Ruben has traveled. And he says it’s been a long strange trip to say the least. Now, for the first time Ruben will bring his hilariously outrageous show back home. He will be […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Church Alive in Bellaire hosts Harvest Craft Fest & Party

BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Parishioners at ‘Church Alive’ in Bellaire are gearing up for this Saturday’s (October 29th) Harvest Craft Fest and Party. Vendors will set up their tables at the church selling everything from pumpkins to poinsettias during the five-hour craft show. Proceeds from the event will benefit those teens ages 13 to 18, […]
BELLAIRE, OH

