Bellaire’s Ray Ray Pettigrew An Inspiration To Many
BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio high school football teams wrapped up their regular seasons last week, a number of them in rivalry games like Bellaire – Ferry. The rivalry dates back to 1907 and Friday’s meeting was the 119th all-time. The Big Reds 39-8 win in this years match up gives them 58 wins all-time in […]
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown will “Refuse to accept that’s who we are”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week 8 did not go as planned for the Mountaineers. The WVU football team now must regroup and respond, as things don’t get any easier with No. 7 TCU coming to town. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday to preview Saturday’s matchup...
voiceofmotown.com
One Former WVU Head Coach Resigned After 17-27 Tenure, So Should Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia — From 1976-1979, Frank Cignetti Sr. was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His tenure was between the two legendary coaches of Bobby Bowden (who left WVU to take the job at Florida State). Neal Brown seems to be repeating history as WVU has...
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: The Process of Finding a New Head Coach Has Already Started at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University officials have already started to look towards the future of the football program, according to a source close to the situation. No one at the university wants to fire Neal Brown. No one. He is genuinely liked by virtually everyone at West...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown Responds to Pat McAfee’s Comments About Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown did eventually offer a response to something that has been on the minds of Mountaineer Nation in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. WVSN’s Mike Asti asked Brown if he had any thoughts or reaction to what Pat McAfee said...
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s Staff Contacts Manhattan Transfer G Jose Perez
On Tuesday night, West Virginia’s basketball staff made contact with Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez, WV Sports Now learned. Perez entered the portal earlier in the day after head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed from his duties. Perez (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) is entering his senior season. Just hours after...
Pennsboro Speedway to be brought back to life in 2024
A dirt race track in Ritchie County will get a second life, RaceTrack Revival announced on Twitter Wednesday.
WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
WDTV
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont
According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
WDTV
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything. The apartment Logan and his partner, Gabe, were staying in caught fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home. However, their dogs were. “They told me that...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
Stand-up comedian Bob Ruben returning to West Virginia
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – From West Virginia to Hollywood and back again. That’s the journey that Wheeling native and stand-up comedian Bob Ruben has traveled. And he says it’s been a long strange trip to say the least. Now, for the first time Ruben will bring his hilariously outrageous show back home. He will be […]
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
Church Alive in Bellaire hosts Harvest Craft Fest & Party
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Parishioners at ‘Church Alive’ in Bellaire are gearing up for this Saturday’s (October 29th) Harvest Craft Fest and Party. Vendors will set up their tables at the church selling everything from pumpkins to poinsettias during the five-hour craft show. Proceeds from the event will benefit those teens ages 13 to 18, […]
