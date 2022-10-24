Read full article on original website
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Shows the West How to Conduct Small Arms Maneuver
As of October 24, Ukraine reported that nearly 5,000 Russian combat vehicles have been destroyed, including 2,590 tanks, and 4,044 vehicles and fuel tanks. Throughout its successful and somewhat unanticipated defense against Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s military has managed to destroy thousands of Russian tanks, vehicles, and personnel. Ukraine’s resilience has captured the imagination of the West and inspired a large-scale international campaign to arm and support Ukraine over the long term.
nationalinterest.org
NATO Stands Tall in the Face of Russian Saber-Rattling
The USS George H.W. Bush is currently leading Neptune Strike 2022, a NATO deployment “testing readiness to deter and defend across the Euro-Atlantic area.”. In a statement, the U.S. Navy announced that “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush “in the Adriatic Sea on Tuesday.”
Elon Musk news: Twitter's new boss rules out immediate Trump return after ex-president celebrates takeover
The Elon Musk era at Twitter has officially begun.On Friday, a day after reportedly firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde, the billionaire revealed that banned accounts like that of former president Donald Trump would not immediately be reinstated.He said the social media company would be setting up a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” to consider which accounts to allow back.Earlier Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his...
nationalinterest.org
Russia and Ukraine Trade Accusations Over ‘Dirty Bomb’ Allegations
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday Russia has “proof that Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage.”. The Kremlin has stepped up its claims that Kyiv is planning a provocation involving the use of a “dirty bomb,” sparking fears among Western governments that Moscow is seeking a pretext for further escalation.
nationalinterest.org
Putin Creates Council to Accelerate Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine
Moscow’s latest initiatives to shore up production and address logistical shortcomings come on the heels of substantial setbacks for Russian forces over the summer. Russian president Vladimir Putin has formed a new committee, dubbed the “Coordination Council,” to accelerate the delivery of weapons and military supplies to Russian troops as the Russo-Ukrainian War drags into its eighth month.
nationalinterest.org
Europe Still Searching for Answers After Nord Stream Attack
There was widespread acknowledgment among European officials that the blasts are likely an act of sabotage. Just under one month following the Nord Stream gas leaks, key details surrounding the attack remain shrouded in mystery. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines running from Russia to Germany were hit in...
nationalinterest.org
New Russian Strikes Cripple Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
“At night, the enemy attacked the neighborhood of the regional center. An infrastructure facility was destroyed. A fire broke out,” said Zaporizhzhia regional military administration head Oleksandr Starukh. Fresh Russian strikes have hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and several other major cities, according to local officials. “The Russians...
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine and the Cuban Missile Crisis: What Would JFK Do?
Kennedy’s statecraft in the missile crisis provides a rich source of clues that can help illuminate the challenge the United States now faces, and the choices President Joe Biden is making. Sixty years ago today, October 27, 1962, was the darkest day of what historians agree was the most...
nationalinterest.org
Will North Korea Test Another Nuke Before the Midterms?
The United States and its allies have been warning North Korea against a possible test. North Korea has not yet launched a nuclear test, but U.S. officials believe that one may very well take place soon, possibly prior to the midterm elections next month. According to Yonhap News Service, State...
Defiant Iranians hit streets again to protest 'brutal' crackdown
Iranians took to the streets around the country again on Friday to protest against the killings of youths in a widely documented crackdown on demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. The demonstrations came despite a crackdown that the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said Friday had killed at least 160 protesters, an increase of 19 since its last toll on Tuesday, and including more than two dozen children.
nationalinterest.org
Su-27 Flanker: This Russian Jet Just Won’t Die
Despite the growing proliferation of stealth aircraft, the Su-27 will likely stay in service in conflict scenarios of lower intensity, against adversaries that do not have stealth aircraft or advanced air defenses. The legendary Sukhoi design bureau has notched a number of notable successes in designing airframes for the Soviet...
nationalinterest.org
Did Saudi Arabia Break a Secret Oil Deal With the U.S.?
A new report gives more background about the rupture in relations between the longtime allies, revealing that the United States believed it had a secret oil deal in place. Earlier this month, OPEC+, the petroleum cartel that’s largely controlled by Saudi Arabia, announced a dramatic cut in oil production, which sent the price of oil and gas rising. This has led the Biden administration to sharply denounce the Saudis and even announce a review of U.S. ties to the kingdom.
nationalinterest.org
Xi Jinping: An Echo of Saddam?
For both men absolute power was not enough. Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power at the recent Communist Party congress in Beijing was accomplished with a Shakespearean twist. Xi’s predecessor as president, Hu Jintao, seated next to Xi, appeared to be forcibly removed from the closing session of the congress by two attendants before the television cameras. Hu had presided over a comparatively open and prosperous political and economic system, when U.S.-China relations seemed stable and improvable. While there may be a mundane explanation for Hu’s removal from the congress, such as a health scare, given the perfectionist choreography of these events, chances are that Xi himself had ordered Hu’s public humiliation.
nationalinterest.org
Tech Containment Is Core to Washington’s Cold War 2.0 Strategy
The United States has realized that technology is the gateway to the twenty-first-century global order. The Biden administration has released its first National Security Strategy (NSS) with a renewed focus on great power competition and building on the strategic discourse that the Trump administration laid out in its 2017 NSS—ratifying a significant change in U.S. strategic thinking. The architects of the 2022 National Security Strategy laid the intellectual foundation for what they have referred to as the “decisive decade,” in which emerging technologies are the gateway to an emerging era of global order where states compete over data, artificial intelligence (AI), and information networks. By perceiving technologies as a gateway to the new global order, Washington not only aims to manage technological decoupling from China but also pursues a strategy of “tech containment” against Beijing.
Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain
OVIEDO, Spain — (AP) — The Polish editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers on Friday urged those who believe in democracy to defeat the Russian president in his invasion of Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West.
nationalinterest.org
China Virtually Tested Launching Nuclear Weapons at Satellites
The explosion itself might not destroy many satellites, but nuclear fallout could seriously disrupt communications. Chinese physicists are experimenting with disabling satellites in space to disrupt the communications and surveillance capabilities of other countries—namely, the United States. According to a recent South China Morning Post report, the physicists simulated...
nationalinterest.org
Su-33 Flanker-D Problems: Bigger Isn’t Always Better
One of the Su-33’s significant shortcomings is the airplane’s size which is noticeably larger than the MiG-29K. The Su-33 could be Russia’s most dangerous carrier fighter. But the airplane’s footprint is somewhat larger—and on Russia’s only aircraft carrier, available real estate is at a premium.
nationalinterest.org
Apple VP: iPhone Will Officially Switch to USB-C Charging
Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, addressed the issue this week at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference. In early October, the European Parliament voted to require all makers of smartphones to use USB-C charging starting in 2024. Apple’s iPhone, however, uses the Lightning charging method, and this week the company confirmed that it will change to adhere to the new rules.
