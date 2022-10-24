ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BobVila

How to Declutter Your Home Once and for All

No matter how hard we try to keep our homes tidy and organized, clutter inevitably creeps in over time. Not only is it unsightly, but clutter can actually lead to increased stress levels. Decluttering your entire home can be a stressful process in and of itself, especially when it comes to purging sentimental items. But when you’re done, you’ll have more space, less stuff, and a greater sense of calm. The following are useful tips and tricks for how to declutter your home.
CNET

Keep Your Lawn Fresh and Save Up to $70 on Worx Garden Tools

One of the best parts about fall is the foliage. The changing colors of the leaves create spectacular displays and that's without a doubt. But for homeowners, those leaves can be a chore after they fall from the trees. You don't want piles of leaves just sitting there before the winter frost comes or for those same leaves to be covered in snow in the coming months.
House Digest

What Does It Mean To Dethatch Your Lawn?

You've worked to get your lawn to green up, and still, it's lagging behind the neighbors' grass. If you are like many people, you've put a significant amount of time into fertilizing, weeding, and cleaning up the lawn itself, but that may not be enough to give it everything it needs to look its best. You may wish to try a few natural lawn care tips to help improve its look and feel, too.
Family Handyman

How To Winterize Hydrangeas

I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
yankodesign.com

This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life

Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
findingfarina.com

How to Get Green Grass: 4 Simple Tips

Everyone has their idea about the best way to maintain their lawn. Some people spend a lot of time and money using complicated lawn mowing procedures. But caring for your lawn doesn’t have to be complex or expensive. You can have lush green grass without a lot of effort...
espnquadcities.com

If You See A House With Two Front Doors In Iowa, Here’s What It Means

You may think two front doors close to each other signify a duplex or a multi-family home, right? Not necessarily. You might see homes with two front doors in older parts of the country. It's a building style called 'dogtrot' and in fact, the oldest home in Iowa (which is an 1820's log cabin in Dubuque) was built in the style.
yankodesign.com

Portable sauna lets you enjoy heat in the cold wilderness

When you’re going camping, you probably don’t expect to have all the comforts of a hotel or resort vacation. The idea is to rough it out in the middle of nature, unless what you prefer is to go glamping (glamorous camping in case you didn’t know). So if you want to add the joy of having a sauna when you’re outdoors, you’ll have to bring the sauna to you. Especially if you prefer to go camping in the cold weather, having a sauna with you is perfect and apparently, there is a portable one that you can now bring with you.
luxesource.com

Inside A Traditional Alabama Lake Home Modeled For Memories

When built to stand the test of time, dwellings become monuments to the lives of those they were made for. Homeowners Matthew Meehan and Rod Hildebrant understand the importance of legacy when it comes to creating a home meant to last. Together, the pair have restored a former 18th-century French château as well as their current 1920s Miami Mediterranean-style residence once owned by American tycoon Howard Hughes.
