House Plants with Air Purifying Qualities
There is nothing more beautiful in this planet than mother nature. Therefore when it comes to decorating a house or lifting a dull corner anywhere in a home, plants are the best option. Not only are they natural and look beautiful but they can also bring health benefits to our homes by purifying the air. Here is a selection of plants with air-purifying abilities.
How to Clean Your Mattress to Improve Its Lifespan and Your Air Quality
Mattresses arguably get more use than any other object in our house, but they also tend to get neglected when it comes to the chore cycle. In fact, many people go years without cleaning their mattress and some admit to never cleaning it at all. “A dirty mattress can be...
We Tried The Cheapest Space Heater At Lowe's. Here's How It Went.
Buying an electric fan space heater is a bewildering process, not because of the complexity of options, but because they're all very similar under the hood.
I’m an HVAC expert – how keeping your heating on all the time could actually save money
AMERICANS are constantly looking for ways to save on heating during the winter months, but one lesser known tip is that it’s actually advantageous to keep your heat on all the time. That’s right. Don’t turn your heating off and on if you want to save your money....
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
Select Pine-Sol cleaning products have been recalled—here are some alternatives to use
Clorox has issued a recall of various Pine-Sol products—here are some alternatives from Pledge, Lysol and Mrs. Meyers to meet your cleaning needs.
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Get Rid of Mold in your Home
Hello World! Welcome Friends! There is no mistaking when you discover mold. Those black spots are positive confirmation that you have mold present and it is an issue that needs addressing urgently so that you can prevent the problem from getting out of hand and becoming a health hazard. Following...
enewschannels.com
Zonli Battery Operated Heated Blanket is a new way to keep warm on the go
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: Looking for a cozy way to stay warm this winter? Say Goodbye to Old, Chunky, Inconvenient traditional heated blanket, say hi to Zonli’s battery powered heated blanket! perfect for snuggling up on the couch or staying toasty in bed. So why not treat yourself (or someone you love) to a little luxury this winter? With Zonli home’s heated blanket, you can enjoy the warmth without worrying about cords or batteries.
How Much Does Carpet Repair Cost?
Carpeting is an accessible, comfortable, and affordable flooring option—that’s why many homeowners choose to use it at least somewhere in their homes. Over time, carpets will wear down and may require repairs due to holes, tears, fading, or other damage. If you are in need of carpet repair, there is a lot to know about the costs and methods.
Break Your Paper Towel Habit with This $17 Cleaning Tool
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.
Nymag.com
I’m a Muji Cleaning System Convert
A couple weekends ago, I finally got around to doing a chore I hate: cleaning mildew off of my bathroom walls. I could think of a million good reasons to put it off — it’s messy and annoying, my landlord should just repaint the walls, I didn’t know which cleaning products would work best. But a trip to Muji had removed the biggest obstacle — not having the right tools. I’d bought a square-edge scrub brush to add to my arsenal of products from the brand’s cleaning system, and after I mixed up a white-vinegar solution to tackle the mildew, scrubbing the stains from the corners of my walls was straightforward — I clicked the brush head onto a long wooden pole and got to work.
Autoblog
Best car air fresheners of 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When you first get a new car, it comes with the intoxicating and highly desirable “new car smell” (though it's true those odors are often the product of chemicals used in vehicle construction). Over time, pets, food, kids, and even normal use can leave behind strong odors that are hard to shake. The good news is that there are several excellent car air fresheners that offer much more effective odor elimination and control than the old-school green pine tree you had hanging on your rearview mirror in high school.
retrofitmagazine.com
36-inch Refrigerator Is Available in Solid and Glass Door Options
True Residential, a luxury home refrigeration brand with commercial DNA, has expanded its offerings with a striking, new launch: a 36-inch Refrigerator with a Bottom Freezer available in both solid and glass door options. The configuration is the most requested on the market and True Residential’s version is the first of its kind for the brand. It boasts an unparalleled expansive interior space compared to other 36-inch models in the category.
Best dehumidifiers 2022: Fight mold, unwanted odors and condensation
We’ve rounded-up the best dehumidifiers on the market, from Smart, connected devices to continuously draining models that you can power on and forget about
homedit.com
What Brand of Shingles Is the Best?
What’s the best brand of shingles? Once you’ve set on shingles for your finish, you’ll need to pick a brand, and there are many. Choosing the best shingles for your home includes considering several factors, including climate, installation contractor, and more. While GAF and CertainTeed are the most popular names on the list, all the manufacturers we discussed provide quality products.
How to remove carpet mold
It’s comforting to have carpet throughout your home, but it’s essential to watch for excess moisture and to know how to remove carpet mold if it occurs
3 Reasons Your Car Could Be Leaking Water
When a leak happens with your vehicle, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly what it is. Here are 3 reasons your car could be leaking water. The post 3 Reasons Your Car Could Be Leaking Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
Save Up to $300 on DeWalt Power Tools and Get Battery Packs for as Low as $84
Cooler weather is here to stay but that doesn't mean you need to stop working on home improvement projects. If you're realizing you need some tools to get those projects done, check out this sale on DeWalt power tools going on right now on Amazon. You can save up to $300 on a cordless drill combo kit among other great deals.
myzeo.com
How Exactly Does a Home Heat Pump Work?
Are you considering replacing your current HVAC unit with a heat pump?. If so, chances are high that you have one huge question on your mind: “How does a heat pump work?”. If you’ve never seen a home heat pump in person or you’re still unsure of how a heat pump works, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the basics of how a heat pump works.
