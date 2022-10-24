Aaron Reyes darted between welding booths in a shiny Portland Community College lab on a recent Wednesday evening, checking in on his students’ projects. Several students were struggling to weld metal over their heads, so he walked them through his go-to tricks. A popping sound propelled Reyes to check on a student who needed to increase his heat for a better weld. And as Reyes moved students from one workstation to the next, student Jing Yan asked him about the machines. Squatting, he walked her through the knobs and dials.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO