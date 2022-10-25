Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ESPN
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
Justin Fields, Bears beat Patriots blitz on touchdown pass
The New England Patriots were pressuring Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. They brought everyone at the second-year quarterback in the second quarter. A quick fake got Fields room to throw and he wiggled and wobbled a pass to Khalil Herbert, who was off to the...
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Play Tua Tagovailoa, Bench Aaron Rodgers and more
The byes weeks aren't as plentiful as Week 7 -- with only two teams on bye -- but it happens to be two of the best quarterbacks in football that we'll be without. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will not play this week due to bye weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
Best Week 8 NFL fantasy football matchups, including Tua Tagovailoa and Kenneth Walker
What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 8? Let’s take a dive into each position
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in his second year," Smith said to NBC's Courtney Hall on Chicago Today. Smith's kudos to...
Colts bench former MVP Matt Ryan for second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday after Ryan threw two more interceptions in Sunday’s 19-10 loss at Tennessee. Reich said Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder in the game, but that the decision to make a change was not injury related.
