The Rotary Club of Warren met for its weekly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25 at First United Methodist Church. Those in attendance heard from Hermitage Junior Rotarian Sayra Martinez and Warren Junior Rotarian Cristal Castillo to begin things. Then Rotarian Dr. Bob Smalling introduced his program of Susan Crihfield, who runs Apiary Beekeeping Supplies out of Crossett with her husband. Crihfield explained that her store is one of only a few beekeeping supply stores in the State of Arkansas and is the only one in Southeast Arkansas. Crihfield touched on how her and her husband got into beekeeping and said they had been participating in it for the last 15 years. She continued her program with numerous facts about bees, dove into the misinformation about “killer bees”, and also explained the different types of bees in a hive that include the workers, drones, nurse bees, and the queen. The program from Mrs. Crihfield was very informative and entertaining to the club. She closed her program by answering a few questions from the crowd.

WARREN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO