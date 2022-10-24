Read full article on original website
Arkansas Black Bears program presented at Warren Library
Laura Rogers with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission presented “Arkansas Black Bears” at the Warren Branch Library recently. She read the book “Black Bear Cub” by Alan Lind and shared some really cool facts about the bears that live here. Did you know that a...
Rotarians learn about beekeeping from South Arkansas apiary supply owner
The Rotary Club of Warren met for its weekly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25 at First United Methodist Church. Those in attendance heard from Hermitage Junior Rotarian Sayra Martinez and Warren Junior Rotarian Cristal Castillo to begin things. Then Rotarian Dr. Bob Smalling introduced his program of Susan Crihfield, who runs Apiary Beekeeping Supplies out of Crossett with her husband. Crihfield explained that her store is one of only a few beekeeping supply stores in the State of Arkansas and is the only one in Southeast Arkansas. Crihfield touched on how her and her husband got into beekeeping and said they had been participating in it for the last 15 years. She continued her program with numerous facts about bees, dove into the misinformation about “killer bees”, and also explained the different types of bees in a hive that include the workers, drones, nurse bees, and the queen. The program from Mrs. Crihfield was very informative and entertaining to the club. She closed her program by answering a few questions from the crowd.
Warren’s Tents and Treats event moved to the tomato shed
Warren’s Halloween event Tents and Treats is moving to the tomato shed Saturday evening due to the predicted rainy weather. All of the times are the same as originally advertised. If you have questions call 870-820-6285. Set up for vendors is at 5:00 p.m. and full event begins at 6:00 p.m.
Where you can vote in Bradley County
As of Wednesday morning around 250 people in Bradley County had already cast a ballot during the early voting period which started Monday, October 24. As your local election coverage headquarters, Saline River Chronicle would like to remind every of where and when voting is open. Early voting is being...
Silzell elected President of Arkansas Association of College History Teachers
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Dr. Sharon Silzell, associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM), has been elected president of the Arkansas Association of College History Teachers (AACHT). The AACHT was established in 1974 to advocate for and promote the professional interests of history teachers at...
Large fire in Jefferson County
A large fire is underway in Jefferson County. (Video credit: Bobbie Runion).
Maddox Lassiter earns National Athlete of the Week honor
Warren senior quarterback Maddox Lassiter was recently named the scorebooklive.com’s National Athlete of the Week for the week of October 10-16 after his outstanding performance for the Lumberjacks in their win over the DeWitt Dragons. Lassiter received a whopping 83.1 percent of the total vote after his 401 yard passing and 76 yards rushing performance. Warren defeated DeWitt by the final of 47-20 a week and a half ago.
Arkansas State Police investigating Pine Bluff shooting tied to police arrest
Arkansas State Police are investigating a shoot-out involving Pine Bluff police officers.
Warren High School and SEACBEC students receive NCRC Certifications
WHS and SEACBEC seniors took the ACT National Career Readiness Certification exam on October 19 and October 21. All seniors in the state of Arkansas are required by law to have the NCRC exam upon graduation. The NCRC is a career readiness certificate that many businesses and industries require in Arkansas and nationwide.
If you choose to burn, you risk getting fined
SRC spoke with the City of Warren’s Fire Chief Chuck Moore Tuesday about the burn ban still in effect throughout Bradley County. Chief Moore said that just this morning the Department responded to a couple of burn piles in the City. He said that although the Department has been lenient on issuing tickets, they are going to have to start doing so if people continue to burn while a burn ban is in effect. He noted that even after the rain of last night, conditions are still extremely dry, and with the high winds the region is experiencing, fires can start fast and get out of hand fast.
Hembree: ‘We’ve got to just keep getting better’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show
Ahead of Warren’s week nine battle of the 2022 season between the Jacks and Central of Helena-West Helena Friday night, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
Warren arrest report for October 17-24, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylon Davis / 304 Arkansas St, Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-02 / warrant on 10-17-22 April Middleton / 218 Wheeler St, Warren, AR...
Man dead after being hit by car in Pine Bluff
Pine Bluff police said that a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours Monday.
Hill surrenders, makes court appearance
Accused of holding a woman against her will in the moments before she leapt from his moving vehicle, an Arkadelphia man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Bond for Alvin Hill was set at $30,000 in a first appearance on Oct. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court. If released, Hill will also be required to wear an ankle monitor, be subject to random drug screenings and will be prohibited from possessing weapons.
BCMC Board reviews fiscal year finances
Bradley County Medical Center board members reviewed financial figures as their fiscal year ended Sept. 30, at their monthly meeting Thursday at the Brunson Medical Complex. Board Vice Chairman Joe Don Greenwood presided, with board members present being Lathan Hairston, Earnest Callum and Dr. Joe Wharton. Controller Matt Pace said...
Arkansas man accused of shooting estranged daughter-in-law in the face; arrested
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, shortly before 7 PM, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Fairview Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman who had been shot in the face. According...
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
