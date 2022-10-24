Read full article on original website
I don’t want USB-C on iPhone for battery charging – here’s the real upgrade
The European Union will force all smartphone makers to use USB-C ports for charging electronic devices. That includes Apple, which will have to replace Lighting with USB-C in 2024 at the latest if it wants to continue selling the iPhone in the region. Apple confirmed that it plans to comply, even though it’s still defending its strategy of relying on proprietary connectors.
lawstreetmedia.com
California Federal Court Declines to Reopen Discovery in Caltech’s Patent Damages Trial Against Broadcom and Apple
An in-chambers order issued Wednesday by Judge George H. Wu denied defendants Apple, Broadcom, and Avago Technologies’ motion to reopen discovery in the patent saga filed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) over the intellectual property underlying certain semiconductor chips and Apple products incorporating those chips. The court sided with Caltech because, among other factors, it found that the defendants were not diligent in obtaining initial discovery.
lawstreetmedia.com
Google Admits to Data Loss, Reaches Search Warrant Agreement with DOJ
A stipulation filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday resolved a dispute between the federal law enforcement agency and Google over digital record warrant compliance. In the filing, Google admitted to losing data responsive to the 2016 search warrant at issue and committed itself to program enhancements, reporting obligations, and a “first-of-its-kind” independent compliance professional to oversee the changes. The company also told the court it has spent $90 million to effectuate these goals.
