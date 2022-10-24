State and Private Plaintiffs in Google Antitrust Case Argue Deleted Evidence Needs Clarifying Jury Instruction

Read full article on original website
lawstreetmedia.com
Google Admits to Data Loss, Reaches Search Warrant Agreement with DOJ
A stipulation filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday resolved a dispute between the federal law enforcement agency and Google over digital record warrant compliance. In the filing, Google admitted to losing data responsive to the 2016 search warrant at issue and committed itself to program enhancements, reporting obligations, and a “first-of-its-kind” independent compliance professional to oversee the changes. The company also told the court it has spent $90 million to effectuate these goals.
Truth About Cars
Automakers Claim They Can’t Comply With Right-to-Repair Laws
The State of Massachusetts' Right-to-Repair law was passed in 2012, laying the foundation for the rest of the United States to begin securing consumer protections that would allow them to work on the products they own. General Motors and Stellantis are now claiming they cannot possibly adhere to the rules and have done nothing to prepare for complying with the law.
lawstreetmedia.com
Court Dismisses Cloudera Securities Class Action for Second Time
In a 30-page opinion issued on Tuesday, Judge Maxine M. Chesney dismissed the shareholders’ securities law claims against Cloudera Inc. and its leaders and financial backers without leave to amend. The court said that the 42 statements proffered as proof of the company’s misrepresentations about the viability of its...
lawstreetmedia.com
9th Cir. Won’t Revisit Injunction Barring Prop. 65 Cases Over Acrylamide in Food Products
On Wednesday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied a petition for a rehearing en banc brought by intervenor-defendant-appellant Council for Education and Research on Toxics (CERT), an advocacy group which claims expertise on acrylamide issues. The decision leaves in place a March 2022 appellate opinion...
Here are some of the best internet reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter
After much back and forth and a lawsuit, four days ago, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform Twitter. Musk had put the deal on hold after his initial offer earlier this year. Later he backed out, citing a high number of fake or spam accounts on the platform, a point that then-CEO Aggarwal had publicly denied.
lawstreetmedia.com
California Federal Court Declines to Reopen Discovery in Caltech’s Patent Damages Trial Against Broadcom and Apple
An in-chambers order issued Wednesday by Judge George H. Wu denied defendants Apple, Broadcom, and Avago Technologies’ motion to reopen discovery in the patent saga filed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) over the intellectual property underlying certain semiconductor chips and Apple products incorporating those chips. The court sided with Caltech because, among other factors, it found that the defendants were not diligent in obtaining initial discovery.
As Gas Prices Reshape Midterms, U.S. Extremists Plot to Attack Energy Sites
"Today, we see active targeting and nefarious discussions in all corners of the dark web and chat rooms," former DHS CISA head Brian Harrell told Newsweek.
lawstreetmedia.com
FTC Announces Settlement with Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly
On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a draft Decision and Order embodying an agreement between it and respondents Drizly, LLC (Drizly) and James Cory Rellas (Rellas), Drizly’s CEO. The Decision and Order is intended to remedy Drizly’s alleged failure “… to use appropriate information security practices to protect consumers’ personal information,” which failure “ … allowed a malicious actor to access Drizly’s consumer database and steal information relating to 2.5 million consumers … “ The FTC further alleges that “Rellas is responsible for this failure, as he did not implement, or properly delegate the responsibility to implement, reasonable security practices.”
lawstreetmedia.com
Minor Files Amended Complaint in Roblox Virtual Purchase Gaming Dispute
An amended complaint filed last Thursday asserts that Roblox Corporation, operator of the online game platform Roblox, has illegally curtailed minor gamers’ right to refunds of their in-game purchases. According to the Northern District of California filing, California law permits minors the right to disaffirm contracts and seek refunds of virtual purchases they are dissatisfied with, but Roblox fails to comply.
lawstreetmedia.com
Mattel Settles Charges with the SEC for $3.5M
On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced via press release that, toymaker Mattel has agreed to settle the charges against them regarding misstatements about their third and fourth quarters in their 2017 financial statements by paying $3.5 million. The SEC’s order specifies that Mattel, in 2017, understated the...
lawstreetmedia.com
FCC Orders Truphone to Divest Russian Ownership, Pay $660K Penalty for Reporting Violations
Late last week, the Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau announced a settlement with telecom Truphone Inc., a Delaware corporation and subsidiary of privately held foreign-based Truphone Ltd. The FCC said that Truphone had not been truthful about the degree of foreign ownership and also transferred control of FCC licenses and international authorization without approval.
Federal Judge Considers Request for Restraining Order Against ‘Vigilantes’ Surveying Arizona Drop Boxes
A federal judge on Wednesday considered arguments over whether to issue a restraining order that would keep “vigilantes” away from drop boxes in Arizona in what advocacy groups describe as a naked ploy to intimidate voters. “I’m going to take the matter under advisement,” U.S. District Judge Michael...
dallasexpress.com
Judge Releases More Eastman Emails to House Select Committee
A federal judge in California stated former president Donald Trump and his lawyers promulgated claims of voter fraud in order to delay Congress’ counting of state electoral votes on January 6, 2021. As part of an ongoing legal battle between the House select committee investigating the January 6 protest...
