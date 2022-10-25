Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Grand opening of Duck Donuts at Rea Farms: Family Fun Day Oct 29
Duck Donuts is opening their third Charlotte location on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. It will be at Rea Farms Shopping Center in South Charlotte, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, Suite 5B. This new store joins locations in Dilworth and Huntersville. Its hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days...
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NC
Many people like eating donuts as a tasty treat and the people of Charlotte, NC will have another place to go to get some delicious donuts to eat. The restaurant Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, October 29th. The restaurant plans to host a Family Fun Day in order to celebrate this new occasion. This particular location will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south Charlotte, which will allow this particular store to join the locations of the donut shops that have already been set up in Dilworth and Huntersville under franchisee Andre Walters.
Ice skating rink coming to Birkdale Village this holiday season
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season. 'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
scoopcharlotte.com
Things To Do This Halloween Weekend for Both Adults and Families (10/27)
Whether you are hitting the town with a bunch of friends or bringing the whole family along for a weekend of fright-filled fun in the Queen City – we have something for everyone this week! Take a haunted tour, spend a spooky evening Uptown, dress up your pup, practice trick-or-treating and candy-eating with the kids and much more.
wccbcharlotte.com
The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
Whitewater Center expands winter activities
CHARLOTTE — The Whitewater Center will once again transform its upper pond into an ice skating rink this fall, and debut several new activities and programs as well this season. A new “Lights” exhibition, featuring more than 50 illuminated installations, will be on display along a half-mile walking trail...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Bicycle Film Festival at Whitewater Center Oct 28
The Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte, NC, is hosting the Bicycle Film Festival on Friday, October 28th, 2022, at 6:43 p.m. This is a free event. Parking is $6. Bicycle Film Festival is a night of short films about life on two wheels. Bicycle Film Festival has been...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Downtown Statesville to welcome trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31
The Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat event held in the downtown business district is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. Trick-or-treating has become an annual event in Historic Downtown Statesville, bringing more than 1,500 children to downtown in past years. This is a fun, safe opportunity for children to trick or treat and receive goodies from downtown businesses.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte Apr 22nd, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the brand-new Soul II Soul Tour presale password 😉. This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to enjoy The Soul II Soul Tour earlier than the public 🙂. If you do not buy your tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour’s show in Charlotte during this presale you might not be able to acquire tickets before they sell out!
businesstodaync.com
2 new stores open in Birkdale Village, plus update
Oct. 24. By TL Bernthal. Two of the promised newcomers are now open at Birkdale Village. Icebox Cryotherapy on Cranlyn Road where Zoës Kitchen used to be and Baby Airlie in the kiosks near the movie theater are now open. With airlie Baby open at 16940 B Birkdale Commons...
WBTV
Touch-A-Truck returns to Cabarrus County bigger, better that ever in 4th year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday, trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors and more will invade the midway at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center for the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck celebration. The arena is also the site of this year’s Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt Color Run 2k, which starts at 8:45...
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
WCNC
Help kids have toys for Christmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation and the burden of high costs, thousands of families in the Charlotte area community are turning to The Salvation Army for support. Across the viewing area, The Salvation Army expects to provide gifts to nearly 21,000 children this year. To meet the need, WCNC...
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte
There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.
WBTV
The income you need to afford rent in CLT
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
No tricks, just treats: NC man wins $2 million lottery prize while watching ‘Halloween’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not even Michael Myers could scare the smile off a western North Carolina man’s face after he won a $2 million lottery prize. Education lottery officials on Tuesday identified Joshua King, of Gastonia, as the first big winner in the Mega 7s scratch-off game. King bought a $20 ticket at a […]
NC Shelters allow for 3 days minimum to allow people to claim their pets until they adopt them out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is currently housing 175 dogs and 67 cats. The shelter is trying to get those animals adopted out. But what happens if you lost your dog or cat and now it's in the shelter?. How much time do you...
Raleigh News & Observer
Midwest hardware store chain makes NC debut in Ballantyne, aims to be woodworkers hub
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a new soft-opening date set by Rockler. A Minnesota woodworking and hardware store chain is making its North Carolina debut in Ballantyne, and also will offer classes and have a lumber outlet. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware will open its 42nd...
