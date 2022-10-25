AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group 1, Match 19

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Netherlands vs. India T20 World Cup result: Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav combine to blow away the Dutch
India put on a comprehensive display to blow away the Netherlands with a dynamic partnership between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav lighting up the SCG. Yadav's half-century off 25 balls handed him man-of-the-match honours, while the bowling attack proved far too strong for the Dutch as they strangled them into submission to record a 56-run victory.
mailplus.co.uk
Stoinis blasts Aussies home
MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli on song again as India beat Netherlands
India 179-2 (20 overs): Kohli 62* (44), Rohit 53 (39), Suryakumar 51* (25) Netherlands 123-9 (20 overs): Pringle 20 (15), Bhuvneshwar 2-9, Axar 2-18 Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 as India cruised to a 56-run win over Netherlands in the Men's T20 World Cup. Following on from his...
New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line
Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails 'emotional' win over England
Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side's T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as "amazing and emotional". His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.
Ireland stun England at T20 World Cup to throw Super 12 group wide open
Ireland triumphed over England at the T20 World Cup, with Andy Balbirnie’s 62 from 47 balls crucial before rain ended the contest
Kangaroos out to teach Italy harsh lesson at Rugby League World Cup | Angus Fontaine
Without minnows’ exposure to elite sides like Australia a more level global playing field will never be achieved
Kohli inspires India again; Zimbabwe beats Pakistan by 1 run
SYDNEY (AP) — Virat Kohli scored his second straight half-century as India beat the Netherlands by 56 runs, and Zimbabwe held its nerve for a 1-run victory over Pakistan in the latest upset at the Twenty20 World Cup. Three games in Group 2 took place Thursday with South Africa...
Yardbarker
Vikramjit Singh clean bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar
After bowling a maiden in the first over his eighth in T20Is, Bhuvneshwar broke through. Left-handed Vikramjit Singh looked to pull a length ball but missed and the ball struck the bails. Netherlands are one down for just 11. Rohit Sharma scored a half-century, Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 62...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup permutations: Who is through and who can still progress?
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Four sides have 100% winning records in the men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup after two rounds of group fixtures. Host...
SkySports
Ireland beat England at T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan and Andrew Balbirnie on an 'amazing and emotional' result
Eoin Morgan said Ireland upsetting England at the T20 World Cup is one of their greatest results considering the strength of the opposition, with winning captain Andrew Balbirnie reflecting on a "special" victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland secured a five-run win over Jos Buttler's side on DLS after...
