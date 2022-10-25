ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salzburg vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

By Jack Rathborn
 4 days ago

Chelsea aim to get back to winning ways on Tuesday when they travel to Salzburg in the Champions League .

Graham Potter can secure the Blues’ place in the last 16 with victory here, completing an impressive comeback after an initial return of just one point from the opening two matches of Group E.

Back-to-back victories over AC Milan have reversed their fortunes , but victory and a more fluid display in attack remain goals for the match at the Red Bull Arena.

The draw to Manchester United, thanks to Casemiro’s stoppage-time header , means four points dropped in two games, with a trip to Potter’s former club Brighton to come after tonight’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know .

What time is Salzburg vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 5:00pm, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app too.

What is the team news?

Matthias Jaissle will likely have to contend without Justin Omoregie (hamstring), Fernando (thigh), Ousmane Diakite (ACL), Nicolas Capaldo (knee), Sekou Koita (thigh) and Dijon Kameri (shoulder).

And there is now a doubt over Luka Sucic (adductor), but captain Andreas Ulmer could return, while Strahinja Pavlovic will serve a suspension domestically after last weekend’s red card but can play here.

Chelsea are without Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (knee) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring), while Kalidou Koulibaly (knee) is “not too serious” after missing last weekend’s draw with Manchester United but this game comes too soon. Mateo Kovacic (knee) is building his fitness back up and being carefully managed. A premature introduction at the weekend from the bench may ensure another case of resting the Croatian.

Predicted line-ups

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald; Sucic; Okafor, Sesko

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Odds

Salzburg: 18/5

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 8/11

Prediction

Chelsea have stuttered in the final third recently, but hopes of more space on the road at Salzburg could depend on how Matthias Jaissle looks at the final two matches. Two draws will see them home due to a superior goal difference to AC Milan, having drawn 1-1 with the Rossoneri at home. But a trip to the San Siro means it would be a risky strategy to be conservative here against the Blues. We expect the hosts to push for the three points and Chelsea to have more joy conjuring up chances than they have lately or in the reverse fixture. 1-2.

