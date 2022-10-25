ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans

Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics

Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

Did Mac Jones' interception hit the sky cam wire in Patriots' loss to Bears?

The Patriots and cameras, name a more iconic duo. Mac Jones was unspectacular on "Monday Night Football." The quarterback, returning from a high-ankle sprain, went 3-for-6 passing with an ugly interception before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Well, Jones and the Patriots might actually have a gripe...
Yardbarker

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla receives first career ejection

Joe Mazzulla on Monday accomplished something for the first time, and it was not exactly a great thing. Mazzulla received his first career ejection while serving as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. He got tossed in the third quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Chicago Bulls after complaining.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots reportedly receiving interest in notable offensive player

With less than a week to go now before the NFL trade deadline buzzer, the New England Patriots’ switchboards are lighting up a bit. Jordan Schultz of theScore reported on Tuesday that teams are calling the Patriots about the availability of wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The former first-round pick will be a free agent after this season.
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets

Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
NEW YORK STATE

