Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans
Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
Celtics' Grant Williams suspended 1 game for making contact with official in loss to Bulls
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game for “recklessly making contact and directing inappropriate language” toward an official during their loss to the Chicago Bulls earlier this week, the league announced on Wednesday. Williams will now miss their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday....
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Evan Mobley's season-high 22 points power Cleveland Cavaliers over winless Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics
Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
Sporting News
Did Mac Jones' interception hit the sky cam wire in Patriots' loss to Bears?
The Patriots and cameras, name a more iconic duo. Mac Jones was unspectacular on "Monday Night Football." The quarterback, returning from a high-ankle sprain, went 3-for-6 passing with an ugly interception before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Well, Jones and the Patriots might actually have a gripe...
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla receives first career ejection
Joe Mazzulla on Monday accomplished something for the first time, and it was not exactly a great thing. Mazzulla received his first career ejection while serving as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. He got tossed in the third quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Chicago Bulls after complaining.
Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has been ruled out with an ankle injury for Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.
FOX Sports
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
Patriots reportedly receiving interest in notable offensive player
With less than a week to go now before the NFL trade deadline buzzer, the New England Patriots’ switchboards are lighting up a bit. Jordan Schultz of theScore reported on Tuesday that teams are calling the Patriots about the availability of wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The former first-round pick will be a free agent after this season.
Patriots take huge step back leaving season at a fragile point | Matt Vautour
FOXBOROUGH — Now what?. After a game that washed away all of the positive energy the Patriots created the last three weeks, the New England players looked stunned in the postgame and find themselves heading into a surprisingly important game against an unexpectedly good Jets game with little to build off of.
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets
Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
Comments / 0