ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
notebookcheck.net

AMD estimates that CXL technology with improved storage performance could come to consumer platforms in 3 - 5 years

The Compute eXpress Link standard essentially allows add-in boards like GPUs or persistent memory devices like SSDs to access similar levels of bandwidth as the system RAM via PCIe pathways, thus considerably lowering latency and improving transfer speeds. For now, CXL is only seeing incipient adoption in the server market, since Intel’s Sapphire Rapids along with AMD’s EPYC Genoa are expected to cement industry support with PCIe 5.0-based specs, yet this technology should eventually make its way to consumer platforms, if AMD’s estimations are anything to go by. How soon? Probably not before 2025.
notebookcheck.net

Schenker launches Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro ultrabooks with world's lightest chassis

Schenker is expanding the Vision lineup with 16-inch ultrabooks touted as the world’s lightest in their performance class. Highlights for the new Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro models include 16:10 displays, Alder Lake-H processors, slim magnesium alloy chassis, powerful GPU options, and a robust port selection. Both models...
techunwrapped.com

Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording

NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
NJ.com

Samsung Week 2022: The best deals on phones, TVs and home appliances

Samsung has kicked off its highly-anticipated sales event, Samsung Week 2022, offering many deals across its entire product range. The sale runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1. with savings on Galaxy phones, as well as other must-have tech products ahead of Black Friday. Major appliances are also discounted, along with deep...
thefastmode.com

Vodafone, Samsung Collaborate with Marvell to Run 5G O-RAN Commercial Pilot in Germany

Vodafone and Samsung Electronics announced that they are jointly cooperating with major silicon provider Marvell to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) across Europe. In addition to Open RAN’s unique multi-vendor benefits, which allow operators to mix and match different software and hardware, this...
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft readies Windows on Arm dev kits with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC for US$599

Announced back in May this year as Project Volterra, Microsoft’s latest developer kit for Windows on Arm applications is now available for US$599 and the full spec sheet is revealed, as well. It comes in a mini PC form-factor with a 8 x 6 x 1.1 inches case made of 20% plastic collected from oceans and it weighs around 2 lbs. Powering the system is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC coupled with 32 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.
TechSpot

AMD working on consumer-level CXL memory

Why it matters: A new standard to connect RAM more closely with other system components could reach consumers within the next few years. The shift should increase the efficiency and usefulness of more recent, faster storage and memory modules. However, it will require new hardware. During a webinar this week,...
Phone Arena

TSMC suspends production of powerful GPU chip for Chinese tech firm

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is known throughout the planet as TSMC. The largest foundry in the world produces chips based on the designs presented to it by companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, MediaTek, and more. In fact, Apple is TSMC's largest customer and accounts for approximately 25% of the company's revenue.
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia instructs AIB partners to send RTX 4090 cards affected by power connector issues directly to headquarters

Reports of dying RTX 4090 cards due to melting power adapters started popping up all over social media this week and Nvidia is now quickly escalating this issue as an absolute priority. According to industry sources close to Igor’s LAB, Nvidia has not yet made any public statement detailing the exact problem with the power connectors, but has contacted all affected AIB partners and instructed them to send the damaged cards “directly to HQ for failure analysis.” The situation appears to be very delicate, since Nvidia has never taken such measures before, not even with the defective Micron VRAM chips found with some RTX 2080 Ti cards from a few years back.
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu listing highlights significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+

Multiple rumours from the past few weeks suggested that MediaTek is all set to launch the Dimensity 9000's immediate successor, the Dimensity 9200, in November, right around when Qualcomm plans to take the wraps off its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A Geekbench listing shed some light on the latter's performance. Now we get to see how the Taiwanese chipmaker's flagship offering fares, but on a different benchmark.
9to5Mac

iPhone: How to change your 5G settings for better battery life or faster speeds

5G cellular service is expanding across all carriers and works with the iPhone 12, 13, 14, and SE 3. Apple uses a “5G Auto” setting as the default that aims to give users a balance between network speed and battery life. But you can also manage the settings manually to optimize for what you need in a given moment. Follow along for how to turn 5G on/off on iPhone.
notebookcheck.net

Watch GT Cyber launch date revealed as Huawei teases innovative feature for upcoming smartwatch

Huawei has announced the official launch of the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that has leaked several times in the last few months. Scheduled to launch on November 2 with the Pocket S, the Watch GT Cyber may be a Chinese exclusive initially. For reference, Huawei's next hardware event commences at 19:00 CST, or 11:00 UTC. Presumably, Huawei will unveil more than just the Pocket S and Watch GT Cyber though, as is often the case during its launch events.
thefastmode.com

Paris La Défense Selects Cellnex to Run 5G mmWave Trial

Paris La Défense has selected Cellnex France as partner to run a 5G mmWave (26Ghz) trial at the heart of this emblematic business district. This project has a twofold aim: firstly, to test the feasibility of a neutral host model allowing the sharing of antennas and infrastructures; and secondly, to experiment with new use cases leveraging very-high-speed 26 GHz 5G (the so-called “millimetre” band) deployed in La Défense district. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and digital ecosystem companies are invited to join Cellnex and its partners.
Android Headlines

Samsung & TSMC Struggling To Ramp Up 3nm Production

Samsung and TSMC are reportedly struggling to ramp up their 3nm semiconductor production. The two chip manufacturers are unable to secure big orders amid global economic and political tensions, DigiTimes reports. The firms are also finding it technically more challenging than anticipated to mass produce 3nm chips. The switch from sub-7nm to 3nm is taking longer than expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy